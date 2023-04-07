Meet the Prospect: Nolan Smith

Apr 07, 2023 at 07:00 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Name: Nolan Smith

Position: Edge rusher

School: Georgia

Ht/Wt: 6-2, 238

40-yard dash: 4.39 seconds

Bench: Did not bench

Vertical: 41.5 inches

Broad: 10-foot-8

3-cone: Did not run

20-yard shuttle: Did not run

Meet the Prospect: Nolan Smith

View photos of NFL prospect Nolan Smith.

Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith (4) rushes the passer in the first half of a NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)
1 / 10

Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith (4) rushes the passer in the first half of a NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)

Brett Davis/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith (4) lines up against the South Carolina offense during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 in Columbia, S.C. Georgia won 48-7. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
2 / 10

Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith (4) lines up against the South Carolina offense during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 in Columbia, S.C. Georgia won 48-7. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

Artie Walker Jr./Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia defensive lineman Nolan Smith runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
3 / 10

Georgia defensive lineman Nolan Smith runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith (4) rushes the passer in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oregon Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
4 / 10

Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith (4) rushes the passer in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oregon Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook is sacked by Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
5 / 10

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook is sacked by Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

L.G. Patterson/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith (4) rushes the line during an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
6 / 10

Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith (4) rushes the line during an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

Artie Walker Jr./Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 in Columbia, Mo.(AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
7 / 10

Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 in Columbia, Mo.(AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Colin E Braley/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia defensive lineman Nolan Smith at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
8 / 10

Georgia defensive lineman Nolan Smith at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Erin Hooley/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith (4) warms up before an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 in Columbia, S.C. Georgia won 48-7. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
9 / 10

Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith (4) warms up before an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 in Columbia, S.C. Georgia won 48-7. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

Artie Walker Jr./Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia's Nolan Smith (4) and Nazir Stackhouse (78) celebrate after a sack by Smith during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
10 / 10

Georgia's Nolan Smith (4) and Nazir Stackhouse (78) celebrate after a sack by Smith during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

L.G. Patterson/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

How he fits: Smith's senior season was cut short by a torn pectoral muscle, but it was his junior season in 2021 where he really made his mark, totaling 53 tackles (29 solo), 8.0 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, an interception, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 12 games.

Smith made headlines at this year's NFL Scouting Combine after running the 40 in 4.39 seconds. It was the second fastest time by a defensive lineman since 2003. He was also the heaviest player at 238 pounds to record a vertical leap over 40.0 inches (41.5) in the event's history.

Smith is a freakish athlete on the edge, and teams will love his tape because he's just as tenacious against the run as he is trying to get to the quarterback. He's going to be a player who can play a lot of different roles for a defense and a guy that doesn't have to come off the field depending on the situation.

The Lions have a nice collection of young pass rushers, led by Rookie Defensive Player of the Year runner-up Aidan Hutchinson, but teams can never have too many good pass rushers. Smith would bring speed, explosiveness and even more versatility to Detroit's front seven.

He's drawing a lot of comparisons to Eagles undersized pass rusher Haason Reddick (6-1, 240), who's had three consecutive 10.0-plus sack seasons for the Cardinals, Panthers and Eagles.

Related Links

Key observations: Smith earned a 90.6 run defense grade by Pro Football Focus in 2021, third in the FBS. This past season, 38.8 percent of Smith's tackles went for a loss before he suffered that season-ending pec injury.

What they had to say about him: "Smith's healthy return at the combine following a late-season pectoral injury helped shoot his stock back into the first round. Smith is undersized at 238 pounds but has a dominant first step and uses his length well to create separation from opposing offensive tackles. His production at Georgia netted just three sacks in 2022, but his positional tools and potential as an outside rusher are worthy of a top-15 selection." – Matt Miller, ESPN

2023 Detroit DEA Maltz Challenge photos

View photos of the 2023 Detroit DEA Maltz Challenge honoring Marine Lance Corporal Jeremy S. Shock.

The 2023 Detroit DEA Maltz Challenge at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on March 31, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 35

The 2023 Detroit DEA Maltz Challenge at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on March 31, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
The 2023 Detroit DEA Maltz Challenge at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on March 31, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 35

The 2023 Detroit DEA Maltz Challenge at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on March 31, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
The 2023 Detroit DEA Maltz Challenge at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on March 31, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 35

The 2023 Detroit DEA Maltz Challenge at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on March 31, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
The 2023 Detroit DEA Maltz Challenge at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on March 31, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 35

The 2023 Detroit DEA Maltz Challenge at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on March 31, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
The 2023 Detroit DEA Maltz Challenge at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on March 31, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 35

The 2023 Detroit DEA Maltz Challenge at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on March 31, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
The 2023 Detroit DEA Maltz Challenge at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on March 31, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 35

The 2023 Detroit DEA Maltz Challenge at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on March 31, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
The 2023 Detroit DEA Maltz Challenge at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on March 31, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 35

The 2023 Detroit DEA Maltz Challenge at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on March 31, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
The 2023 Detroit DEA Maltz Challenge at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on March 31, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 35

The 2023 Detroit DEA Maltz Challenge at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on March 31, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
The 2023 Detroit DEA Maltz Challenge at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on March 31, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 35

The 2023 Detroit DEA Maltz Challenge at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on March 31, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
The 2023 Detroit DEA Maltz Challenge at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on March 31, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 35

The 2023 Detroit DEA Maltz Challenge at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on March 31, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
The 2023 Detroit DEA Maltz Challenge at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on March 31, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 35

The 2023 Detroit DEA Maltz Challenge at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on March 31, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
The 2023 Detroit DEA Maltz Challenge at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on March 31, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 35

The 2023 Detroit DEA Maltz Challenge at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on March 31, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
The 2023 Detroit DEA Maltz Challenge at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on March 31, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 35

The 2023 Detroit DEA Maltz Challenge at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on March 31, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
The 2023 Detroit DEA Maltz Challenge at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on March 31, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 35

The 2023 Detroit DEA Maltz Challenge at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on March 31, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
The 2023 Detroit DEA Maltz Challenge at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on March 31, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 35

The 2023 Detroit DEA Maltz Challenge at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on March 31, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
The 2023 Detroit DEA Maltz Challenge at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on March 31, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 35

The 2023 Detroit DEA Maltz Challenge at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on March 31, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
The 2023 Detroit DEA Maltz Challenge at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on March 31, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 35

The 2023 Detroit DEA Maltz Challenge at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on March 31, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
The 2023 Detroit DEA Maltz Challenge at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on March 31, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 35

The 2023 Detroit DEA Maltz Challenge at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on March 31, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
The 2023 Detroit DEA Maltz Challenge at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on March 31, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 35

The 2023 Detroit DEA Maltz Challenge at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on March 31, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
The 2023 Detroit DEA Maltz Challenge at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on March 31, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 35

The 2023 Detroit DEA Maltz Challenge at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on March 31, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
The 2023 Detroit DEA Maltz Challenge at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on March 31, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
21 / 35

The 2023 Detroit DEA Maltz Challenge at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on March 31, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
The 2023 Detroit DEA Maltz Challenge at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on March 31, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
22 / 35

The 2023 Detroit DEA Maltz Challenge at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on March 31, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
The 2023 Detroit DEA Maltz Challenge at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on March 31, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
23 / 35

The 2023 Detroit DEA Maltz Challenge at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on March 31, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
The 2023 Detroit DEA Maltz Challenge at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on March 31, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
24 / 35

The 2023 Detroit DEA Maltz Challenge at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on March 31, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
The 2023 Detroit DEA Maltz Challenge at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on March 31, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
25 / 35

The 2023 Detroit DEA Maltz Challenge at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on March 31, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
The 2023 Detroit DEA Maltz Challenge at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on March 31, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
26 / 35

The 2023 Detroit DEA Maltz Challenge at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on March 31, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
The 2023 Detroit DEA Maltz Challenge at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on March 31, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
27 / 35

The 2023 Detroit DEA Maltz Challenge at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on March 31, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
The 2023 Detroit DEA Maltz Challenge at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on March 31, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
28 / 35

The 2023 Detroit DEA Maltz Challenge at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on March 31, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
The 2023 Detroit DEA Maltz Challenge at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on March 31, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
29 / 35

The 2023 Detroit DEA Maltz Challenge at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on March 31, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
The 2023 Detroit DEA Maltz Challenge at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on March 31, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
30 / 35

The 2023 Detroit DEA Maltz Challenge at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on March 31, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
The 2023 Detroit DEA Maltz Challenge at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on March 31, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
31 / 35

The 2023 Detroit DEA Maltz Challenge at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on March 31, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
The 2023 Detroit DEA Maltz Challenge at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on March 31, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
32 / 35

The 2023 Detroit DEA Maltz Challenge at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on March 31, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
The 2023 Detroit DEA Maltz Challenge at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on March 31, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
33 / 35

The 2023 Detroit DEA Maltz Challenge at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on March 31, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
The 2023 Detroit DEA Maltz Challenge at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on March 31, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
34 / 35

The 2023 Detroit DEA Maltz Challenge at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on March 31, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
The 2023 Detroit DEA Maltz Challenge at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on March 31, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
35 / 35

The 2023 Detroit DEA Maltz Challenge at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on March 31, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

How he stacks up: Smith was one of 20 players given a first-round grade in this year's draft by Miller, who lists him at No. 14 on that list. Smith is No. 15 on ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.'s Big Board.

Smith is No. 11 and No. 16, respectively, on the list of top prospects in the class by The Athletic's Dane Brugler and NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah.

NFL.com's Bucky Brooks lists Smith as the second best linebacker available in the class behind Arkansas' Drew Sanders.

"Smith is a standup edge defender with the versatility to play multiple spots on the second level," Brooks wrote of Smith. "The Georgia star could fill a void as a DPR (designated pass rusher) or play in the box as a run-and-chase defender. With unique traits and rare athleticism, the Combine star is surging up the charts."

What he had to say: "Hopefully I can be that leader someday in somebody's program," Smith said at the Combine about being a natural leader. "And just know I'm player led and self-driven. You're not going to have to tell me to go, I promise you. I just go naturally on my own. I wake up out of bed juiced up, ready and excited."

Related Content

news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Could Lions trade up to No. 3? What would it cost?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Detroit Lions move through free agency and prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Returning to Detroit was 'an easy choice' for Jones Jr.

Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. said it was an easy choice to return to his former team in Detroit.

news

Are Lions a landing spot for Bijan Robinson? Why one draft analyst says yes

ESPN Senior Writer Todd McShay released his latest two-round mock draft which has the Detroit Lions bolstering their defensive line, taking the top running back available and adding to the linebacker and tight end positions.

news

Meet the Prospect: Quentin Johnston

Get to know wide receiver prospect Quentin Johnston.

news

Meet the Prospect: Michael Mayer

Get to know tight end prospect Michael Mayer.

news

What free agency additions to secondary mean for Lions' roster

The Detroit Lions made significant additions to the secondary in free agency, which should increase the depth and competition across the board.

news

MOCK DRAFT WATCH: How free agency moves affect predictions for Lions

Tim Twentyman takes a look at who the experts have the Lions selecting in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Meet the Prospect: Calijah Kancey

Get to know defensive tackle prospect Calijah Kancey.

news

Filling holes in free agency allows Lions to draft best player available

The Detroit Lions filled a lot of position needs through free agency which opens up their possibilities in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Lions optimistic about Vaitai's health, setting up good competition at guard

The Detroit Lions are optimistic about Halapoulivaati Vaitai's recovery from a back injury that kept him out all of last season, setting up a good competition at guard.

news

Meet the Prospect: Christian Gonzalez

Get to know cornerback prospect Christian Gonzalez.

Advertising