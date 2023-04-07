Meet the Prospect: Nolan Smith

How he fits: Smith's senior season was cut short by a torn pectoral muscle, but it was his junior season in 2021 where he really made his mark, totaling 53 tackles (29 solo), 8.0 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, an interception, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 12 games.

Smith made headlines at this year's NFL Scouting Combine after running the 40 in 4.39 seconds. It was the second fastest time by a defensive lineman since 2003. He was also the heaviest player at 238 pounds to record a vertical leap over 40.0 inches (41.5) in the event's history.

Smith is a freakish athlete on the edge, and teams will love his tape because he's just as tenacious against the run as he is trying to get to the quarterback. He's going to be a player who can play a lot of different roles for a defense and a guy that doesn't have to come off the field depending on the situation.

The Lions have a nice collection of young pass rushers, led by Rookie Defensive Player of the Year runner-up Aidan Hutchinson, but teams can never have too many good pass rushers. Smith would bring speed, explosiveness and even more versatility to Detroit's front seven.