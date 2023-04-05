Are Lions a landing spot for Bijan Robinson? Why one draft analyst says yes

In the second round, McShay has the Lions double dipping on a pair of Iowa Hawkeyes – linebacker Jack Campbell at No. 48 and tight end Sam LaPorta at No. 55.

"Campbell posted more than 120 tackles in each of the past two seasons, and he'd compete for snaps with Alex Anzalone and Malcolm Rodriguez in the middle of this defense undergoing a big overhaul," McShay wrote.

"Yup, another tight end. LaPorta makes it six in the first two rounds, which would tie the common draft era record set in 1974. But this class is that good. LaPorta was consistent at Iowa, catching 153 passes over four seasons for 1,786 yards and five scores. He has speed down the seam and tempos his routes effectively. LaPorta could step in for T.J. Hockenson, who was traded to Minnesota at the deadline last season."

McShay also touched on a couple other topics in his conference call, as follows:

WR class: McShay said the league's been spoiled over the years with the talent and depth in the draft at wide receiver, and it's hard to keep up with the pace. He doesn't think there's a Top 10 talent at the position in this class, though he does like the overall depth at the position.