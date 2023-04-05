Are Lions a landing spot for Bijan Robinson? Why one draft analyst says yes

Apr 05, 2023 at 12:34 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

ESPN Senior Writer Todd McShay released his most recent mock draft. It was a two-rounder that has the Lions getting help on both sides of the football with their four picks (No. 6, 18, 48 & 55) in the first two rounds of the NFL Draft later this month.

With Detroit's first pick at No. 6, McShay has them selecting Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson. To set the table for this, three quarterbacks are off the board in his mock as well as Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. (No. 4 to Arizona) and Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter (No. 5 to Seattle).

"This pick has to be defense," McShay wrote. "Detroit was miserable in that department last season, and it was the reason it came up short in the playoff hunt. The Lions were bottom-three in yards allowed per rush (5.2), yards allowed per pass attempt (7.9), opponent QBR (56.0) and third-down defense (45.1 percent).

"Adding Wilson to a young edge-rushing contingent that already includes Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston could create real conflict for opponent pass-protectors, though. He had seven sacks in 2022 for a second straight year, and his arm length and pure power jump out on tape."

Meet the Prospect: Tyree Wilson

View photos of NFL prospect Tyree Wilson.

Texas Tech linebacker Tyree Wilson (19) is seen during an NCAA football game against TCU on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 34-24. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
1 / 10

Texas Tech linebacker Tyree Wilson (19) is seen during an NCAA football game against TCU on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 34-24. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas Tech's Tyree Wilson (19) goes to the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina State in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
2 / 10

Texas Tech's Tyree Wilson (19) goes to the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina State in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Karl B DeBlaker/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas Tech's Tyree Wilson celebrates a sack with teammate Bryce Ramirez (54) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
3 / 10

Texas Tech's Tyree Wilson celebrates a sack with teammate Bryce Ramirez (54) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Karl B DeBlaker/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas Tech's Bryce Ramirez (54) combines on a sack of North Carolina State's Devin Leary (13) with teammate Tyree Wilson (19) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
4 / 10

Texas Tech's Bryce Ramirez (54) combines on a sack of North Carolina State's Devin Leary (13) with teammate Tyree Wilson (19) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Karl B DeBlaker/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas Tech defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter celebrates with Tyree Wilson (19) during the overtime of an NCAA college football game against Texas, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)
5 / 10

Texas Tech defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter celebrates with Tyree Wilson (19) during the overtime of an NCAA college football game against Texas, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

Brad Tollefson/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas Tech's Tyree Wilson (19) tackles Murray State's Cortezz Jones (28) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)
6 / 10

Texas Tech's Tyree Wilson (19) tackles Murray State's Cortezz Jones (28) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

Brad Tollefson/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas Tech linebacker Tyree Wilson (19) on the field against Baylor during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)
7 / 10

Texas Tech linebacker Tyree Wilson (19) on the field against Baylor during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

Justin Rex/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas Tech linebacker Tyree Wilson (19) is seen during an NCAA football game against TCU on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 34-24. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
8 / 10

Texas Tech linebacker Tyree Wilson (19) is seen during an NCAA football game against TCU on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 34-24. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas Tech linebacker Tyree Wilson (19) lines up against Baylor during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)
9 / 10

Texas Tech linebacker Tyree Wilson (19) lines up against Baylor during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

Justin Rex/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas Tech's Kosi Eldridge (6) and Tyree Wilson (19) and a teammate sack Murray State's DJ Williams (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)
10 / 10

Texas Tech's Kosi Eldridge (6) and Tyree Wilson (19) and a teammate sack Murray State's DJ Williams (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

Brad Tollefson/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
McShay has the Lions selecting the clear No. 1 running back in the class, Texas' Bijan Robinson, at No. 18. It would be the highest a running back has been drafted since Saquon Barkley was drafted No. 2 overall.

In a conference call Wednesday coinciding with the release of his mock, McShay said he considers Robinson a better prospect coming out than Barkley was because of what Robinson can do in the passing game. McShay thinks this draft will be a test of how NFL teams value the running back position because he thinks Robinson is one of the best players in this class and should be a top pick on talent alone.

"Fans will question just about any landing spot for Robinson because of his position but consider how heavily the Lions lean on the run and what Robinson can do for an offense," McShay wrote. "We're talking about a top-five talent in this class who can break free with burst through the hole, make defenders miss with his strength and haul in passes with his reliable hands. Jamaal Williams is gone to New Orleans, and D’Andre Swift has struggled to stay healthy and is entering the final year of his contract.

"Yes, Detroit signed David Montgomery, but he has rushed for 100-plus yards just three times over the past two seasons. Robinson had only three games under 100 rushing yards last year."

In the second round, McShay has the Lions double dipping on a pair of Iowa Hawkeyes – linebacker Jack Campbell at No. 48 and tight end Sam LaPorta at No. 55.

"Campbell posted more than 120 tackles in each of the past two seasons, and he'd compete for snaps with Alex Anzalone and Malcolm Rodriguez in the middle of this defense undergoing a big overhaul," McShay wrote.

"Yup, another tight end. LaPorta makes it six in the first two rounds, which would tie the common draft era record set in 1974. But this class is that good. LaPorta was consistent at Iowa, catching 153 passes over four seasons for 1,786 yards and five scores. He has speed down the seam and tempos his routes effectively. LaPorta could step in for T.J. Hockenson, who was traded to Minnesota at the deadline last season."

McShay also touched on a couple other topics in his conference call, as follows:

WR class: McShay said the league's been spoiled over the years with the talent and depth in the draft at wide receiver, and it's hard to keep up with the pace. He doesn't think there's a Top 10 talent at the position in this class, though he does like the overall depth at the position.

He mentioned players like Cedric Tillman (Tennessee), A.T. Perry (Wake Forest), Rashee Rice (SMU) and Jayden Reed (Michigan State) as second or third-round picks who can come in and immediately be a No. 3 receiver on a team with a chance to be a No. 2. For any Spartan fans out there, McShay said Reed is one of his sleepers at the position.

2023 NFL Draft preview: Quarterbacks

View photos of the top quarterback prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
1 / 14

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Nam Y. Huh/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud runs a drill at the school's NFL Pro Day in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, March 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
2 / 14

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud runs a drill at the school's NFL Pro Day in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, March 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Paul Vernon/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young throws a pass during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game against Kansas State Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
3 / 14

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young throws a pass during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game against Kansas State Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Former Alabama football quarterback Bryce Young works in position drills at Alabama's NFL pro day, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
4 / 14

Former Alabama football quarterback Bryce Young works in position drills at Alabama's NFL pro day, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against Louisville during the second half an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
5 / 14

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against Louisville during the second half an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Kentucky's Will Levis prepares to throw a pass during the NCAA college football team's NFL Pro Day in Lexington, Ky., Friday, March 24, 2023. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
6 / 14

Kentucky's Will Levis prepares to throw a pass during the NCAA college football team's NFL Pro Day in Lexington, Ky., Friday, March 24, 2023. (AP Photo/James Crisp)

James Crisp/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) outruns the Texas A&M defense for a 60-yard touchdown run during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
7 / 14

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) outruns the Texas A&M defense for a 60-yard touchdown run during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson throws a pass during an NFL football Pro Day, Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
8 / 14

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson throws a pass during an NFL football Pro Day, Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) throws to a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against the Tennessee Martin Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
9 / 14

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) throws to a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against the Tennessee Martin Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) rolls out to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
10 / 14

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) rolls out to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee (18) looks for a receiver during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against BYU in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
11 / 14

Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee (18) looks for a receiver during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against BYU in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Godofredo A. Vásquez/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee throws during the school's NFL pro football day in Stanford, Calif., Wednesday, March 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
12 / 14

Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee throws during the school's NFL pro football day in Stanford, Calif., Wednesday, March 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Godofredo A. Vásquez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell (16) throws against Northwestern during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
13 / 14

Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell (16) throws against Northwestern during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
14 / 14

Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB class: Who are some Day 2 cornerbacks who can come into the league and make an impact, per McShay? Tyrique Stevenson (Miami), Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson (TCU), Clark Phillips (Utah), Kyu Blue Kelly (Stanford) and Riley Moss (Iowa).

LB class: McShay doesn't think it's a particularly strong class of off-the-ball linebackers. It's also a position he thinks has been devalued some by teams. He thinks Iowa's Jack Campbell and Arkansas' Drew Sanders have a shot to be late first-round picks at the position, but he expects Trenton Simpson (Clemson) and Daiyan Henley (Washington State) to not make it through the second round.

QB trades: Will there be a lot of interest for teams trading up for quarterbacks Will Levis or Anthony Richardson? McShay said he can see Tennessee (No. 11), Washington (No. 16) and Tampa Bay (No. 19) potentially moving up, but he doesn't think it will be as high as No. 3. If one of those QBs starts to fall a bit to the 7-10 range, McShay said he could potentially see it then.

TE class: McShay, like most other analysts, loves this year's tight end class both for top-end talent and depth. He thinks six tight ends could be drafted in the top two rounds. He said it's the best class in over a decade.

