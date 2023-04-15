2023 NFL Draft preview: 5 offensive linemen that could interest the Lions

Peter Skoronski of Northwestern is one of the top-rated offensive line prospects in this year's draft, but there is some question about where he might fit best.

He was strictly a tackle in college, but at 6-4 and 313 pounds he doesn't have ideal size for tackle. His arm length – 32.25 inches – also isn't ideal.

The question of offensive tackle vs. guard came up in Skoronski's Combine interviews.

"Teams have been pretty open about that," Skoronski said. "Nobody has really sat me down and said, 'You can't play tackle for us.'

"Teams have asked me where I see myself. I said I'd play tackle, but I'm more than willing to play anywhere."

Arm length is not something to be taken lightly. Longer arms are an asset at the line of scrimmage. However, Skoronski works with a trainer who put the issue in perspective.

"He said, 'no one seems to have an answer for the long-armed guys who can't block anybody,'" Skoronski said.

Skoronski comes from a royal football background. His grandfather, Bob, played 13 seasons (1956-68) at tackle and center for the Green Bay Packers.

He played on five championship teams (three NFL champions, and the first two Super Bowl champs). He passed away in 2018 at 85.