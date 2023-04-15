2023 NFL Draft preview: 5 offensive linemen that could interest the Lions

Apr 15, 2023 at 07:00 AM
Mike OHara

Columnist

Peter Skoronski of Northwestern is one of the top-rated offensive line prospects in this year's draft, but there is some question about where he might fit best.

He was strictly a tackle in college, but at 6-4 and 313 pounds he doesn't have ideal size for tackle. His arm length – 32.25 inches – also isn't ideal.

The question of offensive tackle vs. guard came up in Skoronski's Combine interviews.

"Teams have been pretty open about that," Skoronski said. "Nobody has really sat me down and said, 'You can't play tackle for us.'

"Teams have asked me where I see myself. I said I'd play tackle, but I'm more than willing to play anywhere."

Arm length is not something to be taken lightly. Longer arms are an asset at the line of scrimmage. However, Skoronski works with a trainer who put the issue in perspective.

"He said, 'no one seems to have an answer for the long-armed guys who can't block anybody,'" Skoronski said.

Skoronski comes from a royal football background. His grandfather, Bob, played 13 seasons (1956-68) at tackle and center for the Green Bay Packers.

He played on five championship teams (three NFL champions, and the first two Super Bowl champs). He passed away in 2018 at 85.

Following is a preview of the 2023 offensive line strength, the Lions' depth and draft priority at the position, and five prospects who could interest the Lions.

2023 NFL Draft preview: Offensive line

View photos of the top offensive line prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski blocks in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
1 / 22

Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski blocks in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Gail Burton/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Northwestern offensive linemen Peter Skoronski, left, and Vince Picozzi participate in a position drill during Northwestern Pro Day for NFL football coaches and scouts Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
2 / 22

Northwestern offensive linemen Peter Skoronski, left, and Vince Picozzi participate in a position drill during Northwestern Pro Day for NFL football coaches and scouts Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Nam Y. Huh/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia offensive lineman Broderick Jones (59) lines up for a play during an NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
3 / 22

Georgia offensive lineman Broderick Jones (59) lines up for a play during an NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Georgia offensive lineman Broderick Jones runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
4 / 22

Georgia offensive lineman Broderick Jones runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. plays during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
5 / 22

Ohio State offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. plays during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Carlos Osorio/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State football offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. runs a drill at the school's NFL Pro Day in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, March 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
6 / 22

Ohio State football offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. runs a drill at the school's NFL Pro Day in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, March 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Paul Vernon/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence plays against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
7 / 22

Florida offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence plays against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
8 / 22

Florida offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North Dakota State fullback Hunter Luepke (44) hugs offensive tackle Cody Mauch after scoring a touchdown against Arizona during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Chris Coduto)
9 / 22

North Dakota State fullback Hunter Luepke (44) hugs offensive tackle Cody Mauch after scoring a touchdown against Arizona during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Chris Coduto)

Chris Coduto/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Offensive tackle Cody Mauch does drills during NFL football Pro Day at North Dakota State University Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Fargo, ND. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
10 / 22

Offensive tackle Cody Mauch does drills during NFL football Pro Day at North Dakota State University Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Fargo, ND. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Andy Clayton-King/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota offensive lineman John Michael Schmitz (60) calls out a blocking coverage against Penn State in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
11 / 22

Minnesota offensive lineman John Michael Schmitz (60) calls out a blocking coverage against Penn State in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota offensive lineman John Michael Schmitz Jr. runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
12 / 22

Minnesota offensive lineman John Michael Schmitz Jr. runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State offensive lineman Luke Wypler plays against Rutgers during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
13 / 22

Ohio State offensive lineman Luke Wypler plays against Rutgers during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State football center Luke Wypler runs a drill at the school's NFL Pro Day in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, March 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
14 / 22

Ohio State football center Luke Wypler runs a drill at the school's NFL Pro Day in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, March 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Paul Vernon/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TCU center Steve Avila (79) during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game against Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Arizona. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
15 / 22

TCU center Steve Avila (79) during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game against Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Arizona. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TCU offensive lineman Steve Avila runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
16 / 22

TCU offensive lineman Steve Avila runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Southern California offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees (72) blocks during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
17 / 22

Southern California offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees (72) blocks during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Southern California offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees (72) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
18 / 22

Southern California offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees (72) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee offensive lineman Darnell Wright (58) plays against Ball State during an NCAA football game on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
19 / 22

Tennessee offensive lineman Darnell Wright (58) plays against Ball State during an NCAA football game on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tennessee offensive lineman Darnell Wright runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
20 / 22

Tennessee offensive lineman Darnell Wright runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Wisconsin tight end Clay Cundiff (85) celebrates with Joe Tippmann after Cundiff scored a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
21 / 22

Wisconsin tight end Clay Cundiff (85) celebrates with Joe Tippmann after Cundiff scored a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

Andy Manis/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Wisconsin offensive lineman Joe Tippmann (75) gets set to snap the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
22 / 22

Wisconsin offensive lineman Joe Tippmann (75) gets set to snap the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Offensive tackle draft strength: Good year for tackles, with versatility and depth. One guard stands above all others.

Lions' depth, draft priority: Strong at both tackles, center and guard with backups who have starting ability. It was a strength last season, and nothing has changed. In fact, it might be stronger.

Five prospects who could interest the Lions:

(40-yard dash times are from Combine and Pro Day workouts as available.)

1. T Peter Skoronski, Northwestern:

6-4, 313. 5.16 40.

Position listed as "offensive lineman," but draft analysts say he can play tackle or guard. He was a preseason All-American in 2022. He played 33 games, from 2020-2022.

Bottom line: Peter is the grandson of Bob Skoronski, who played offensive line on five Green Bay Packers teams that won NFL championships.

2. T Broderick Jones, Georgia:

6-5, 311. 4.97 40.

Played sparingly as a freshman in 2020 and played every game in 2021 with four starts at left tackle at the end of the season. Took over permanently at left tackle in 2022.

Bottom line: Started for Georgia on their back-to-back national championship teams.

3. T Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State:

6-6, 313.

Began his career at Ohio State as a right guard. He played five games at guard in 2020 and started all 12 games at right guard in 2021. He was moved to left tackle in 2022.

Bottom line: Johnson was a consensus All-American in 2022. He majored in journalism. For what it's worth, Johnson's arm size measures 36.1.

Behind the scenes: 2023 Lions free agency

Go behind the scenes with the Detroit Lions during 2023 free agency.

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96) signing his contract with Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 61

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96) signing his contract with Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 61

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96) during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 61

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96) during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 61

Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 61

Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 61

Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 61

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 61

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 61

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 61

Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton with Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 61

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton with Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 61

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 61

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 61

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton with Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 61

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton with Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton with Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 61

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton with Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton being interviewed at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 61

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton being interviewed at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 61

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 61

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 61

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
21 / 61

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery with Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
22 / 61

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery with Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
23 / 61

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
24 / 61

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
25 / 61

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery with Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
26 / 61

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery with Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
27 / 61

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
28 / 61

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
29 / 61

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Emmanuel Moseley signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
30 / 61

Detroit Lions cornerback Emmanuel Moseley signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Emmanuel Moseley with Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
31 / 61

Detroit Lions cornerback Emmanuel Moseley with Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Emmanuel Moseley during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
32 / 61

Detroit Lions cornerback Emmanuel Moseley during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Emmanuel Moseley at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
33 / 61

Detroit Lions cornerback Emmanuel Moseley at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Emmanuel Moseley at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
34 / 61

Detroit Lions cornerback Emmanuel Moseley at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley (17) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
35 / 61

Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley (17) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley (17) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
36 / 61

Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley (17) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley (17) during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
37 / 61

Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley (17) during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
38 / 61

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
39 / 61

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
40 / 61

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
41 / 61

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
42 / 61

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
43 / 61

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
44 / 61

Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson meeting with Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
45 / 61

Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson meeting with Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson meeting with Detroit Lions Cornerbacks Coach Dre Bly at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
46 / 61

Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson meeting with Detroit Lions Cornerbacks Coach Dre Bly at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
47 / 61

Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
48 / 61

Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
49 / 61

Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
50 / 61

Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
51 / 61

Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
52 / 61

Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
53 / 61

Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. signing his contract at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 5, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
54 / 61

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. signing his contract at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 5, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. signing his contract at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 5, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
55 / 61

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. signing his contract at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 5, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 5, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
56 / 61

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 5, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. and Detroit Lions Wide Receivers Coach Antwaan Randle El at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 5, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
57 / 61

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. and Detroit Lions Wide Receivers Coach Antwaan Randle El at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 5, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. and Detroit Lions Linebackers Coach Kelvin Sheppard at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 5, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
58 / 61

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. and Detroit Lions Linebackers Coach Kelvin Sheppard at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 5, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 5, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
59 / 61

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 5, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. and Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 5, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
60 / 61

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. and Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 5, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. during his press conference at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 5, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
61 / 61

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. during his press conference at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 5, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
4. G O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida:

6-5, 330. 5.31 40.

A four-year player, he was the first guard in school history to be named a consensus All-American.

Bottom line: Played three seasons at Louisiana before transferring to Florida in 2022. Stood out at the Senior Bowl.

5. G/T Cody Mauch, North Dakota State:

6-5, 302. 5.08 40.

Mauch was a five-year player who played 62 games, including 30 in his last two seasons combined. Started out as a right tackle and was moved to the left side. Like Skoronski, Mauch is also considered a strong prospect as an interior lineman.

Bottom line: Mauch looks like an old-school football player in North Dakota State's team photo. He has a big smile – and his front teeth are missing. Classic.

