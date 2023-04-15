2023 NFL Draft preview: 5 offensive linemen that could interest the Lions

Peter Skoronski of Northwestern is one of the top-rated offensive line prospects in this year's draft, but there is some question about where he might fit best.
He was strictly a tackle in college, but at 6-4 and 313 pounds he doesn't have ideal size for tackle. His arm length – 32.25 inches – also isn't ideal.
The question of offensive tackle vs. guard came up in Skoronski's Combine interviews.
"Teams have been pretty open about that," Skoronski said. "Nobody has really sat me down and said, 'You can't play tackle for us.'
"Teams have asked me where I see myself. I said I'd play tackle, but I'm more than willing to play anywhere."
Arm length is not something to be taken lightly. Longer arms are an asset at the line of scrimmage. However, Skoronski works with a trainer who put the issue in perspective.
"He said, 'no one seems to have an answer for the long-armed guys who can't block anybody,'" Skoronski said.
Skoronski comes from a royal football background. His grandfather, Bob, played 13 seasons (1956-68) at tackle and center for the Green Bay Packers.
He played on five championship teams (three NFL champions, and the first two Super Bowl champs). He passed away in 2018 at 85.
Following is a preview of the 2023 offensive line strength, the Lions' depth and draft priority at the position, and five prospects who could interest the Lions.
Offensive tackle draft strength: Good year for tackles, with versatility and depth. One guard stands above all others.
Lions' depth, draft priority: Strong at both tackles, center and guard with backups who have starting ability. It was a strength last season, and nothing has changed. In fact, it might be stronger.
Five prospects who could interest the Lions:
(40-yard dash times are from Combine and Pro Day workouts as available.)
1. T Peter Skoronski, Northwestern:
6-4, 313. 5.16 40.
Position listed as "offensive lineman," but draft analysts say he can play tackle or guard. He was a preseason All-American in 2022. He played 33 games, from 2020-2022.
Bottom line: Peter is the grandson of Bob Skoronski, who played offensive line on five Green Bay Packers teams that won NFL championships.
2. T Broderick Jones, Georgia:
6-5, 311. 4.97 40.
Played sparingly as a freshman in 2020 and played every game in 2021 with four starts at left tackle at the end of the season. Took over permanently at left tackle in 2022.
Bottom line: Started for Georgia on their back-to-back national championship teams.
3. T Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State:
6-6, 313.
Began his career at Ohio State as a right guard. He played five games at guard in 2020 and started all 12 games at right guard in 2021. He was moved to left tackle in 2022.
Bottom line: Johnson was a consensus All-American in 2022. He majored in journalism. For what it's worth, Johnson's arm size measures 36.1.
4. G O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida:
6-5, 330. 5.31 40.
A four-year player, he was the first guard in school history to be named a consensus All-American.
Bottom line: Played three seasons at Louisiana before transferring to Florida in 2022. Stood out at the Senior Bowl.
5. G/T Cody Mauch, North Dakota State:
6-5, 302. 5.08 40.
Mauch was a five-year player who played 62 games, including 30 in his last two seasons combined. Started out as a right tackle and was moved to the left side. Like Skoronski, Mauch is also considered a strong prospect as an interior lineman.
Bottom line: Mauch looks like an old-school football player in North Dakota State's team photo. He has a big smile – and his front teeth are missing. Classic.