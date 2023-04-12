Detroit Lions to celebrate 90th season

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions are proud to announce their plans to commemorate the 90th season in club history during the NFL League year throughout the 2023-2024 season. The team will honor the milestone with season-long activations, including the debut of a special logo.

The 90th season logo will be used in-stadium at Ford Field and notably, featured in a jersey patch on the Lions uniform.

Inspiration for the 90th season logo design is an homage to the Lions team logo from the 1960s (1961-1969), which is also honored in the WCF memorial logo and the 60th commemorative season logo.

"It is truly amazing that we are celebrating 90 seasons of Lions football," said Detroit Lions Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Hamp. "My family is proud to have been associated with the organization for 60 of those years and cherish the relationship the team has with the NFL, the city of Detroit, and our amazing Lions fans around the world. We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone with our fans throughout the upcoming season."

The NFL club originally founded in Portsmouth, Ohio relocated to Detroit in 1934 and became the Detroit Lions, with their inaugural season played that same year at University of Detroit Stadium.

Artifacts from significant moments in Detroit Lions history will be displayed throughout the concourses at Ford Field this upcoming season. Planned historical items to be showcased include the Pro Football Hall of Fame jacket belonging to 2004 inductee Barry Sanders, a game ball from the 1950s, a 1957 NFL Championship ring, as well as other memorabilia from the modern era.