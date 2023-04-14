Meet the Prospect: Drew Sanders

How he fits: An Alabama transfer who finished out his college career at Arkansas last season, Sanders moved from a primarily outside linebacker pass-rushing role with the Crimson Tide to the MIKE linebacker in Arkansas. He racked up 103 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, one interception, three forced fumbles and five passes defended for the Razorbacks.

Sanders' size and skillset could allow him to be a Swiss Army Knife player for a defense at the NFL level. He's got the size, speed and experience to play all three linebacker spots with some pass-rushing prowess to go with it. That certainly comes in handy for a team like Detroit, who had the seventh highest blitz percentage (31.2 percent) in the NFL last season.

Sanders has to become a more consistent tackler, however. He had three-plus missed tackles in five games in 2022, per The Athletic.