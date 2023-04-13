TWENTYMAN: What Okudah trade means for Lions' secondary

"I got traded from Detroit in 2007 to Denver. Sometimes this happens in the game," new Lions cornerbacks coach Dre Bly said this week. "I'm sure he's going to embrace that situation and the opportunity to go to Atlanta. He was a very successful guy in college and so I'm sure he's looking forward to the opportunity. Wish him well."

The Lions added veteran talent to the secondary in free agency this offseason, signing Cam Sutton to a three-year deal and C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Emmanuel Moseley to one-year deals. All three should be up for starting spots in Detroit's secondary. The team also re-signed versatile cornerback Will Harris and return Jerry Jacobs, who was arguably their most consistent cornerback a season ago after he returned midseason from a torn ACL suffered at the end of the 2021 season.

This year's draft class is also talented and deep at the cornerback position. The Lions have five picks in the top 81, so they could continue to add to the secondary via the draft.