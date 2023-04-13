Why new Lions DL coach John Scott Jr. is feeling encouraged about his group

It's the reason why a big smile came over Scott's face when he was asked Wednesday how the additions of veteran free agents C.J. Gardner-Johnson , Cam Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley to Detroit's secondary this offseason could ultimately help his guys upfront get to the quarterback more.

"When those guys can lock guys up and take them off the map that gives us more time to get to the quarterback," Scott said. "Then the flip side is they know if we're rushing the way we rush they don't have to cover for long. I think it works hand in hand. So, anytime we get great people in the secondary as a d-line coach I'm really excited about that because that gives us more opportunity to get back there, and we just feed off each other."