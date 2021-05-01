A CLOSER LOOK: Cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu

Analyst's take: Louis Riddick, on ESPN's draft coverage: "He might be the best press cornerback in the draft. He's got all the ability in the world. There's no reason this young man shouldn't be a superstar."

Tim Twentyman's take: Brad Holmes continues to address the defense with a big, physical cornerback in Melifonwu, who is a terrific press man with 4.4 speed. The Lions have a long-term need at cornerback, and he gives them a big cornerback to compete with Oruwariye and Dunbar on the outside, and adds depth to a position that needs it.