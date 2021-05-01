A CLOSER LOOK: Cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu

Player: Cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu, Syracuse.
Pick: Round 3, 101 overall.
Ht./Wt.: 6-2.5, 205.
Pro Day workout: 4.48 seconds in the 40-yard dash, 41-inch vertical jump and 38 inches in the standing broad jump.
Stats: Three-year player, 29 games after a red shirt season in 2017. Three career interceptions and 26 passes defended with 10 in each of the last two seasons.
Bio: High school running back, receiver and defensive back. Ran for 1,876 yards and 25 TDs as a senior
Cornerback offseason roster: Jeff Okudah, Amani Oruwariye, Quinton Dunbar, Corn Elder, Mike Ford.
View photos of the Lions' 3rd round pick, Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB - Syracuse.
Analyst's take: Louis Riddick, on ESPN's draft coverage: "He might be the best press cornerback in the draft. He's got all the ability in the world. There's no reason this young man shouldn't be a superstar."
Tim Twentyman's take: Brad Holmes continues to address the defense with a big, physical cornerback in Melifonwu, who is a terrific press man with 4.4 speed. The Lions have a long-term need at cornerback, and he gives them a big cornerback to compete with Oruwariye and Dunbar on the outside, and adds depth to a position that needs it.
Mike O'Hara's take: His production hasn't quite matched what his physical skills indicate he should be able to accomplish. He fits the profile the Lions are creating of young cornerbacks with size and athleticism. The opportunity is there.