A CLOSER LOOK: Cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu

May 01, 2021 at 12:27 AM
Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara

Detroitlions.com Writers

Player: Cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu, Syracuse.

Pick: Round 3, 101 overall.

Ht./Wt.: 6-2.5, 205.

Pro Day workout: 4.48 seconds in the 40-yard dash, 41-inch vertical jump and 38 inches in the standing broad jump.

Stats: Three-year player, 29 games after a red shirt season in 2017. Three career interceptions and 26 passes defended with 10 in each of the last two seasons.

Bio: High school running back, receiver and defensive back. Ran for 1,876 yards and 25 TDs as a senior

Cornerback offseason roster: Jeff Okudah, Amani Oruwariye, Quinton Dunbar, Corn Elder, Mike Ford.

American Team defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu of Syracuse (8) runs during the American Team practice for the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021.
American Team defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu (8), of Syracuse, tries to make a catch during the American Team practice for the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.

American Team defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu (8), of Syracuse, tries to make a catch during the American Team practice for the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
American Team defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu (8), of Syracuse, tries to make a catch during the American Team practice for the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Syracuse coach Dino Babers talks to Ifeatu Melifonwu during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Liberty in Lynchburg, Va. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Syracuse coach Dino Babers talks to Ifeatu Melifonwu during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Liberty in Lynchburg, Va. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Bell)

American Team defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu of Syracuse (8) during the second half of the NCAA college football Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021.
American Team defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu of Syracuse (8) during the second half of the NCAA college football Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Wake Forest tight end Jack Freudenthal, left, makes a catch while defended by Syracuse defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.
Wake Forest tight end Jack Freudenthal, left, makes a catch while defended by Syracuse defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Tight end Noah Gray of Duke (86) attempts to catch a ball as Defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu of Syracuse (8) knocks it away during the American team practice for the NCAA college football Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.
Tight end Noah Gray of Duke (86) attempts to catch a ball as Defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu of Syracuse (8) knocks it away during the American team practice for the NCAA college football Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

American Team defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu of Syracuse (8) lines up during the first half of the NCAA college football Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021.
American Team defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu of Syracuse (8) lines up during the first half of the NCAA college football Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Clemson's Justyn Ross grabs a pass as Syracuse's Ifeatu Melifonwu chases during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Syracuse, N.Y.
Clemson's Justyn Ross grabs a pass as Syracuse's Ifeatu Melifonwu chases during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Steve Jacobs)

American Team defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu of Syracuse (8) breaks up a pass intended for National Team wide receiver Desmond Fitzpatrick of Louisville (13) during the NCAA college football Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021.
American Team defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu of Syracuse (8) breaks up a pass intended for National Team wide receiver Desmond Fitzpatrick of Louisville (13) during the NCAA college football Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Analyst's take: Louis Riddick, on ESPN's draft coverage: "He might be the best press cornerback in the draft. He's got all the ability in the world. There's no reason this young man shouldn't be a superstar."

Tim Twentyman's take: Brad Holmes continues to address the defense with a big, physical cornerback in Melifonwu, who is a terrific press man with 4.4 speed. The Lions have a long-term need at cornerback, and he gives them a big cornerback to compete with Oruwariye and Dunbar on the outside, and adds depth to a position that needs it.

Mike O'Hara's take: His production hasn't quite matched what his physical skills indicate he should be able to accomplish. He fits the profile the Lions are creating of young cornerbacks with size and athleticism. The opportunity is there.

