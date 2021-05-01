Lions draft defensive tackle Alim McNeill

He was a First-Team All-ACC performer this past season with 26 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one pass defended, one interception and one touchdown. He had 7.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks in 2019.

McNeill said his decline in sacks this past season was due to the fact that he faced double teams on every play in 2020 after a monster 2019 season.

"It's a very key position," McNeill said of playing nose tackle. "But you have to have the mindset that I'm here to plug gaps and I'm going to create havoc and I'm going to destroy blocks and make plays in the backfield, while also doing my job. Nose tackle is a very important position, so that's the mindset you have to have."

Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell seem to have targeted the interior of their defensive line as a need heading into this draft.

The Lions have now gone big with their first three picks, drafting an offensive tackle and two defensive tackles.