A CLOSER LOOK: Defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike

Player: DT Levi Onwuzurike, Washington.
Pick: Round 2, 41st overall.
Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 293.
Pro Day workout: 4.85 seconds in the 40-yard dash, 30-inch vertical jump.
Stats: Opted out in 2020. Three-year player, 39 games, started 26 of 27 games in 2018-19. Career: 16 tackles for loss with six sacks.
Bio: A native of Allen, Texas, where he played in high school with Cardinals QB Kyler Murray. Voted Defensive Player of the Year in his area by the Dallas Morning News as a high school senior in 2015.
Defensive tackle offseason roster: Michael Brockers, Da'Shawn Hand, John Penisini, John Atkins, Jashon Cornell, Kevin Strong, Nick Williams
Analyst's take: Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com and NFL Network: "The Huskies moved him around in their scheme, but I believe he's best suited as a 3-technique, on the edge of the guard. He has an explosive first step and very quick hands against the pass."
Tim Twentyman's take: After bolstering their offensive line Thursday night with the selection of Penei Sewell, Detroit turned to the defensive side of the ball with the selection of Onwuzurike, a speed rusher from the interior. Detroit's 24 sacks last year ranked tied for 26th, and only four of those came from the interior. Ask any quarterback where they hate to see pressure coming from, and almost everyone will say directly up the middle. The Lions are hoping this young defensive lineman can provide that.
Mike O'Hara's take: Experience at nose tackle gives him versatility to play more than one position on the defensive line. The Lions are looking for depth, production and availability on the d-line. He showed that in his three seasons at Washington before opting out in 2020.