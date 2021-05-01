A CLOSER LOOK: Defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike

Analyst's take: Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com and NFL Network: "The Huskies moved him around in their scheme, but I believe he's best suited as a 3-technique, on the edge of the guard. He has an explosive first step and very quick hands against the pass."

Tim Twentyman's take: After bolstering their offensive line Thursday night with the selection of Penei Sewell, Detroit turned to the defensive side of the ball with the selection of Onwuzurike, a speed rusher from the interior. Detroit's 24 sacks last year ranked tied for 26th, and only four of those came from the interior. Ask any quarterback where they hate to see pressure coming from, and almost everyone will say directly up the middle. The Lions are hoping this young defensive lineman can provide that.