A CLOSER LOOK: Defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike

Apr 30, 2021 at 08:43 PM
Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara

Detroitlions.com Writers

Player: DT Levi Onwuzurike, Washington.

Pick: Round 2, 41st overall.

Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 293.

Pro Day workout: 4.85 seconds in the 40-yard dash, 30-inch vertical jump.

Stats: Opted out in 2020. Three-year player, 39 games, started 26 of 27 games in 2018-19. Career: 16 tackles for loss with six sacks.

Bio: A native of Allen, Texas, where he played in high school with Cardinals QB Kyler Murray. Voted Defensive Player of the Year in his area by the Dallas Morning News as a high school senior in 2015.

Defensive tackle offseason roster: Michael Brockers, Da'Shawn Hand, John Penisini, John Atkins, Jashon Cornell, Kevin Strong, Nick Williams

Analyst's take: Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com and NFL Network: "The Huskies moved him around in their scheme, but I believe he's best suited as a 3-technique, on the edge of the guard. He has an explosive first step and very quick hands against the pass."

Tim Twentyman's take: After bolstering their offensive line Thursday night with the selection of Penei Sewell, Detroit turned to the defensive side of the ball with the selection of Onwuzurike, a speed rusher from the interior. Detroit's 24 sacks last year ranked tied for 26th, and only four of those came from the interior. Ask any quarterback where they hate to see pressure coming from, and almost everyone will say directly up the middle. The Lions are hoping this young defensive lineman can provide that.

Mike O'Hara's take: Experience at nose tackle gives him versatility to play more than one position on the defensive line. The Lions are looking for depth, production and availability on the d-line. He showed that in his three seasons at Washington before opting out in 2020.

Related Content

news

A CLOSER LOOK: Cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Lions' third-round selection of cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu.
news

Lions draft cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu

With the 101st overall pick, the Detroit Lions select cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu.
news

A CLOSER LOOK: Defensive tackle Alim McNeill

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Lions' third-round selection of defensive tackle Alim McNeill.
news

Lions draft defensive tackle Alim McNeill

With the 72nd overall pick, the Detroit Lions select defensive tackle Alim McNeill.
news

Lions draft defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike

With the 41st overall pick, the Detroit Lions select defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike.
news

MOCK DRAFT WATCH: Second and third rounds

Tim Twentyman takes a look at who the experts have the Lions selecting in the second and third rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

TWENTYMAN: 10 prospects who could interest Lions on Day 2

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 10 prospects that could interest the Lions on Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

A CLOSER LOOK: Offensive lineman Penei Sewell

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Lions' first-round selection of offensive lineman Penei Sewell.
news

Lions draft offensive lineman Penei Sewell

With the 7th overall pick, the Detroit Lions select Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell.
news

MOCK DRAFT WATCH: Final predictions

Tim Twentyman takes a final look at who the experts have the Lions selecting with the 7th overall pick.
news

Decker on board if Lions take OL in first round: 'I'd love it'

Left tackle Taylor Decker wouldn't mind if the Detroit Lions took an offensive lineman in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Advertising