TWENTYMAN: 5 positions of need for Lions

The NFL teams that consistently draft well year over year not only have a terrific eye for talent but also understand how to blend best player available while also filling some needs along the way.

Trusting the draft board and selecting the best available player is always the best draft strategy. Teams want to come out of the draft with multiple players who add overall talent to the roster, but if they also fill some needs, the team can take a big leap forward.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes has done a terrific job of that over the course of his first two NFL drafts in 2021 and 2022. Tackle Penei Sewell (first round), defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (first), safety Kerby Joseph (third), defensive lineman Alim McNeill (third), wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (fourth), linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (sixth) and linebacker James Houston (sixth) were impact players as rookies and have become core players for the organization moving forward. Wide receiver Jameson Williams, another first-round pick in last year's draft, should have a bigger impact this year once he returns from a six-game suspension.

With nine picks total and five in the top 81 this year, Holmes will be on the lookout for more impact players in his third NFL Draft with the Lions.