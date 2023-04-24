NFC NORTH: 2023 NFL Draft preview

NFL Draft week is here, which means teams are putting the final touches on their preparations ahead of the three-day event beginning with Thursday's first round in Kansas City. This is Brad Holmes' third draft as Lions general manager, and he'll be looking to continue to add impact players to the Lions' roster this offseason.

The Vikings, Packers and Bears will have their own strategies for finding players that can come in and help the team right away.

Here's a look at where all four teams in the NFC North stand heading into the draft:

MINNESOTA

2022 finish: 13-4 (won division)

Total offense: 361.5 (7th)

Rushing: 97.7 (27th)

Passing: 263.8 (6th)

Total defense: 388.7 (31st)

Rush defense: 123.1 (20th)

Pass defense: 265.6 (31st)

Most impactful 2022 pick: The Vikings didn't get a lot of production out of their rookies in 2022. Second-round pick Ed Ingram, a guard out of LSU, started all 17 games for them as a rookie. He allowed 33 hurries, 19 quarterback hits and 11 sacks. The Vikings are hoping for a big leap forward from him in Year 2.

Top 3 draft needs: CB, DT, LB

2023 draft picks: Round 1 (23), Round 3 (87), Round 4 (119), Round 5 (158), Round 6 (211)

Who fits in Round 1: This is a very good class of cornerbacks, and the Vikings will be in position to select a good one at the end of the first round. They will probably miss out on the top three of Devon Witherspoon (Illinois), Christian Gonzalez (Oregon) and Joey Porter Jr. (Penn State), but Maryland's Deonte Banks or Emmanuel Forbes of Mississippi State could fit nicely at No. 23.