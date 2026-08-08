TWENTYMAN: 10 players who impressed through Week 2 of training camp

Week 2 of Detroit Lions training camp included four padded practices. When the pads come on, the physicality and competition ramps up and we start to see players separate themselves from the pack.

There's still a long way to go in camp - including three preseason games - but there were several players who impressed me during padded practices this week.

1. Edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson

Hutchinson looks poised to build on an impressive All-Pro 2025 season. Simply put, he's been a practice-wrecker a lot of the time for the offense in these padded practices. I had him down for three sacks, a tackle for loss and multiple pressures in Friday's practice alone. He's been a beast.

2. Tight end Jackson Meeks

Tight end is still new for Meeks after switching full-time from receiver, but he's offered some consistent playmaking for the second-team offense in the passing game in this new role. He's still a work in progress as a blocker, but he is willing and able in that department.