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TWENTYMAN: 10 players who impressed through Week 2 of training camp

Aug 08, 2026 at 07:00 AM
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Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Week 2 of Detroit Lions training camp included four padded practices. When the pads come on, the physicality and competition ramps up and we start to see players separate themselves from the pack.

There's still a long way to go in camp - including three preseason games - but there were several players who impressed me during padded practices this week.

1. Edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson

Hutchinson looks poised to build on an impressive All-Pro 2025 season. Simply put, he's been a practice-wrecker a lot of the time for the offense in these padded practices. I had him down for three sacks, a tackle for loss and multiple pressures in Friday's practice alone. He's been a beast.

2. Tight end Jackson Meeks

Tight end is still new for Meeks after switching full-time from receiver, but he's offered some consistent playmaking for the second-team offense in the passing game in this new role. He's still a work in progress as a blocker, but he is willing and able in that department.

Meeks made two nice catches in Tuesday's practice that put the second-team offense in a position to win an end-of-practice situational period. He separated from a defender for what would have been an easy touchdown in Friday's practice had quarterback Luke Altmyer not thrown it too high. Meeks has potential. The preseason will be big for him.

Training camp photos: August 7, 2026

View photos from Day 8 of Detroit Lions training camp on Friday, August 7, 2026.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions safety Thomas Harper (12) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions safety Thomas Harper (12) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jabari Small (26) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions running back Jabari Small (26) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Erick Hunter (48) and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Erick Hunter (48) and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions safety Thomas Harper (12) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions safety Thomas Harper (12) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Myles Adams (96) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Myles Adams (96) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Joe Bachie (35) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Joe Bachie (35) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) and Detroit Lions linebacker Erick Hunter (48) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) and Detroit Lions linebacker Erick Hunter (48) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Luke Altmyer (2) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Luke Altmyer (2) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
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3. Quarterback Jared Goff

I marvel every day at Goff's accuracy and ball placement. Some of the throws he's made to start training camp have been spectacular. He looks to have a great grasp of Drew Petzing's offense early on and is poised for a big year with all those skill weapons at his disposal.

4. Edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein

A position change from rush edge to big end, along with taking his body fat percentage from 35 to 18 percent this offseason seems to be the right formula for the former sixth-round pick in 2025 as he looks to become more of a playmaker in Kelvin Sheppard's defense.

Hassanein's been good in one-on-one and team periods as a consistent playmaker early in camp.

5. Linebacker Erick Hunter

The undrafted rookie out of Morgan State is a really interesting prospect. He has good length (6-2, 224) and great agility. I can't wait to watch him on special teams in the preseason. He's going to rack up a lot of tackles. Hunter had a nice interception of Goff in the end zone in Friday's practice and has made the most of his opportunities.

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6. Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

A couple times this week I saw Rakestraw run down the field, step-for-step with wide receiver Jameson Williams while making plays on the football, which is no easy task. He added some muscle to his frame and I love the way he's competing in camp.

Rakestraw has given up some plays, which all cornerbacks do, but he's been right there a lot of times and has made his fair share of plays too. I like where he's trending.

7. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown

St. Brown was nearly unstoppable in Friday's practice as Goff's top target and that hasn't been the only day the three-time All-Pro has dominated on the practice field. He and Goff have built this non-verbal communication where they just know where to find the open spot and that makes it almost impossible to defend. He seems poised for another 100-plus catch season and All-Pro recognition.

8. Defensive lineman Tyler Lacy

Lacy might have three or four sacks to his credit this week if defenders were allowed to contact the quarterbacks. His versatility has really stood out with the ability to play inside and the big end. The pads have shown off his ability to leverage and use his strength to play a bunch in the backfield.

9. Defensive lineman Alim McNeill

The ACL injury suffered at the end of 2024 seems to be well in the rearview as McNeill has made a living being in the offensive backfield in padded practices. Center Cade Mays and guards Tate Ratledge and Christian Mahogany have had their hands full with McNeill. It's been good work for all involved.

McNeill and Hutchinson could be a lethal combination upfront for Detroit's defense if they keep playing like this into the regular season.

10. Wide receiver Jameson Williams

Williams has really shown during padded practices how he's become a complete receiver. His speed allows him to make plays down the field, but he also made some tough catches up and over defenders and in a crowd that have been impressive. His route running has also been good, and every day this week he seemed to make a highlight play.

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