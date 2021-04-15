Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest two-round mock draft has Lions going WR & DE

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his latest mock draft, and this installment includes a second round.

Kiper's predictions for the first 64 picks include two trades and six quarterbacks taken.

When it comes to the Detroit Lions and their pick at No. 7, Kiper has them staying put and selecting arguably the best receiver in the class in LSU's Ja'Marr Chase.

"The 2019 Biletnikoff Award winner led the country that season with 1,780 receiving yards and 20 touchdown catches, and he'd instantly be the Lions' top receiver on a depth chart that includes new signings Tyrell Williams and Breshad Perriman," Kiper wrote. "He's great at making contested catches and can break tackles and run after the catch. He's a legit No. 1 wideout, which is sorely needed in Detroit."

As for Detroit's pick in the second round (No. 41 overall), Kiper has them taking Buffalo edge rusher Malcolm Koonce.