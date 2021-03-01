Why Mel Kiper Jr. thinks Lions should trade down from 7

Other highlights from Kiper's call include the following:

1. Kiper said the Lions shouldn't consider drafting a quarterback at No. 7, instead suggesting the team build the roster around the reported trade for Jared Goff.

"I would not consider a quarterback if I was the Lions," Kiper said. "Jared Goff is a 26-year-old quarterback and has been to a Super Bowl. (He) was off to the races, was a No. 1 pick overall and all that. You have people (in Detroit) who are familiar with him (and) he's familiar with. It starts with the front office.

"To me, build around the quarterback, and that's been the issue with Matthew Stafford. He didn't have enough talent around him. Defensively, they always had issues. They've tried to fix the offensive line, get the right running back, have their receivers stay healthy, they added the tight end. They've never had everything working together. They would always have a strength in this group or that group, but because of injuries and players not living up to their potential, or whatever went awry, were never able to put it together for Matthew Stafford.