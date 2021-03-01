O'HARA: What we learned from Lions' offseason hires

General manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell have backed up their words with their actions in their first five weeks with the Detroit Lions.

The bottom line: We've learned that they meant what they said when they interviewed for their respective jobs.

Lions Legend Chris Spielman, a Pro Bowl and All-Pro linebacker in eight seasons with the Lions (1988-95) and now special assistant to principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp and team President Rod Wood, offered a look into how Holmes and Campbell are building the team in a radio interview last week.

"I don't have any guarantees," Spielman said. "I just think you give yourself the best opportunity to win and to build, and to do it right."

Words on their own don't win games, but it's hard to find anything to criticize in what the Lions' new leadership tandem has done. That's especially true for Campbell, who has loaded his staff of assistants with men who have played and coached in the NFL.

Holmes also has made key additions at the top of his staff with men who have playing and front-office experience in the NFL.