MOCK DRAFT WATCH: If the Lions want to go WR at 7, they have options

Matt Miller, The Draft Scout: DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

Why: While not the biggest receiver, Smith is the smoothest in this draft class and has the best hands. The Lions have a need at the position regardless of what free agent Kenny Golladay does this offseason. With Jared Goff in the fold for at least 2021, the Lions have to go wide receiver early.

Anthony Treash, Pro Football Focus: Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

Why: Detroit's defense was brutal across the board in 2020, and adding Parsons – the best off-ball linebacker prospect since Luke Kuechly – would certainly help the team get that side of the ball out of the liability tier.

Austin Gayle, Pro Football Focus: Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

Why: The former Penn State off-ball linebacker is currently PFF's sixth-ranked prospect on the 2021 NFL Draft board. Parsons also finished the 2019 season as the highest-graded off-ball linebacker (91.6). He also possesses role versatility that Dan Campbell and the Lions should covet in that he can play off-ball alignments on early downs and rush off the edge or blitz on passing downs.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

Why: The Lions will need some wide receiver help for Jared Goff in some form as they won't be able to re-sign both prime Kenny Golladay and aging Marvin Jones Jr. Someone who can complement T.J. Hockenson and D'Andre Swift well in the passing game would be ideal. Smith is falling on some boards because of concern about his frame, but it's hard to ignore his Heisman Trophy-worthy dominant production, especially when it peaked during the College Football Playoff games and put him into the conversation for best wideout in the class.

Brad Gagnon, Bleacher Report: DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

Why: Smith is coming off a ridiculous season in which he won the Heisman with 1,856 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns in the SEC. He'll ideally add bulk to his 175-pound frame, and it helps that he's at least a solid 6'1". That, combined with tremendous hands and excellent route-running ability, makes him an easy target, and with the ball in his hands, it's often game over for opposing defenses.

Steve Serby, New York Post: DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

Why: Apparently new coach Dan Campbell isn't only looking for a few good men, he's looking for guys who will bite kneecaps, so he'll be tempted by LB Micah Parsons to upgrade a defense that set franchise records for points (519) and yards (6,716) allowed in a single season. But QB Jared Goff needs someone to throw to, with Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr. set to test free agency. Check out the Heisman Trophy winner's electric national championship highlights against Ohio State. He just needs to put more meat on his 175-pound bones.

Tom Fornelli, CBSSports.com: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

Why: Chase opted out of the 2020 college season, and considering how LSU's offense looked, it was probably a good decision. He's a very talented player who reminds me of Michael Crabtree in a lot of ways, but with a bit more speed and quickness.

Charlie Campbell, Walter Football: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

Why: Detroit is probably going to lose Kenny Golladay and may not be able to re-sign Marvin Jones Jr. The Lions need more receiving weapons for Jared Goff and badly need some game-changing talent on both sides of the ball. Here's a home run hitter who would be a plug-and-play upgrade for the Lions.

Walter Cherepinsky, Walter Football: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU