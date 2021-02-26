Lions offseason questions: Draft prospect to watch

Tori Petry: Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons

There's no question this Lions defense is in need of playmakers, and Parsons could be just that. He opted out of the 2020 season and the evaluation process for draft prospects looks a lot different this year with no NFL Combine, so it's going to be tricky for football front offices to get a bead on who Parsons could be in the league.

In his last year on the field in 2019 though, he racked up over 100 tackles, 5 sacks and 4 forced fumbles. I think a lot of teams will be paying special attention to the 6'3" 245 pound former defensive lineman this offseason.

Editor's Pick: The top wide receivers

This might be cheating but I'm going with three players. LSU's Ja'Marr Chase and Alabama's Devonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle are the top three wide receivers in this year's draft class. Depending on what happens in free agency, the Lions will likely have a need at wide receiver.