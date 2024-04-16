Goff on Detroit: 'I love it here and I want to be here a long time'

Detroit is a football town. And nobody knows that better than Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff.
After guiding the Lions to their first NFC North title in 30 years and their first playoff win(s) in 32 seasons, the Motor City caught Goff fever. There were 'JAR-ED GOFF' chants all over Michigan.
"I've had a ton of fun winning in this city, winning for these fans," Goff said Tuesday speaking to reporters as the Lions began their voluntary offseason workouts this week in Allen Park. "Something this offseason it's been so cool to go around and see the amount of people that have been really heartfelt about what winning here – even though we didn't win the Super Bowl – but winning the playoff game and winning in the playoffs, how heartfelt they've been saying, 'thank you' and all that.
"People are obviously really passionate here and that's been the most rewarding part. Playing for the fanbase here that cares so much and the city that cares so much and being able to be a part of that."
Goff is hoping he can be a part of it here in Detroit for the foreseeable future.
Lions general manager Brad Holmes said last month at the Annual League Meetings he and Goff's representation have had discussions on a long-term contract extension as Goff enters 2024 on the final year of a four-year, $134 million deal he signed with the Rams before being traded to Detroit in 2021.
Goff said Tuesday his team and the Lions have had discussions, but he left it at that.
He was second in the NFL in passing yards (4,575), fourth in touchdown passes (30) and top 10 in passer rating (97.9) last season, leading the Lions to the NFC Championship Game where they lost to San Francisco, 34-31. Goff completed 67.3 percent of his passes and played in all 20 games last year not missing a single snap due to injury. He was second to only the 49ers' Brock Purdy with 69 completions of 20-plus-yards and second to only the Bucs' Baker Mayfield in 20-plus-yard touchdown passes (12).
"The last three years have been really fun," Goff said. "Not always easy, but fun and hard and I've been surrounded by a lot of good teammates and coaches that have helped me realize my potential and hopefully there's a lot more there."
View photos from offseason workouts on Monday, April 15, 2024.
Detroit has embraced Goff as one of their own. He loves it here and feels like the experience over the last three seasons has made him a better player and a better person.
"I love it here and I want to be here a long time," he said. "It's been really special playing in front of these fans. Being able to provide a winning culture over the last year and a half or so. See them experience that and be a part of that has been fun, but by no means are we satisfied."