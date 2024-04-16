Goff on Detroit: 'I love it here and I want to be here a long time'

Detroit is a football town. And nobody knows that better than Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff.

After guiding the Lions to their first NFC North title in 30 years and their first playoff win(s) in 32 seasons, the Motor City caught Goff fever. There were 'JAR-ED GOFF' chants all over Michigan.

"I've had a ton of fun winning in this city, winning for these fans," Goff said Tuesday speaking to reporters as the Lions began their voluntary offseason workouts this week in Allen Park. "Something this offseason it's been so cool to go around and see the amount of people that have been really heartfelt about what winning here – even though we didn't win the Super Bowl – but winning the playoff game and winning in the playoffs, how heartfelt they've been saying, 'thank you' and all that.