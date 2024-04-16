Wright talks re-signing with Lions, his path to the NFL

There will be players who don't hear their names called next Thursday, Friday or Saturday when the NFL Draft takes place in Detroit.

Lions veteran tight end Brock Wright was one of those players who went undrafted out of Notre Dame in 2021. He was a blocking tight end who caught just seven passes in four seasons for the Fighting Irish and he knew it was going to be a long shot for him to be drafted.

"Our exit interviews at the end of the year I was talking with (offensive coordinator) Ben Johnson and he said, 'Man, don't you think that picking Detroit was the best decision you've ever made in your life in unrestricted free agency?' I've said that multiple times now. By far it's one of the best decisions I've ever made."