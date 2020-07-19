Where are they now: William Gay

The aggressiveness he talked about in college was apparent when he got to Detroit. He used his size on special teams to be a force on the coverage units.

It was a slow, steady conversion to defense. He was a part-time starter on defense in 1979, with two starts in 15 games.

"I was more of the utility man," Gay said. "When somebody got tired or went down, I went in behind him."

He escalated to 16 games and nine starts in 1980, and to a full-time starter at left defensive end in 1981.

"I took it as a chance to perform and play instead of standing on the sideline hoping to get in," he said. "It was time to go to work."

Although they came from different parts of the country, there was a strong bond among the players who made up the Silver Rush. After being made the starter at left end, Gay struggled when he was asked to move inside to tackle.

Four-time Pro Bowl tackle Doug English advised him on how to handle the switch.

"Doug said, 'Don't worry; things just happen a little faster,'" Gay said. "I took his word for it. I surprised myself. I actually did pretty well."

Wherever he was asked to line up, Gay earned playing time with production. He had five sacks in the 1982 season that was shortened to nine games by a players strike.

He had to handle another switch of greater magnitude, and more pressure, when he was moved to right end in 1983 after Bubba Baker had been traded.

Baker was one of the NFL's brightest stars as a pass rusher and immensely popular with Lions fans.

Gay remembered a line written about the switch by yours truly for The Detroit News.