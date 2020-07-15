Daniel bringing knowledge & experience to Lions

"I've really liked the addition of Chase," offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell said earlier this offseason. "He's just done a great job of kind of seamlessly transitioning to that quarterback room. I think there's already a great camaraderie in the room. I mean, all three of the quarterbacks (Stafford, Daniel and Blough) are from Texas. (Daniel and Stafford) played against each other in high school and all that.

"Just the knowledge Chase has, the things that he's seen, the experience he's had on the field. You've never arrived. You've never got it as a quarterback. There's still things you can learn, there's still things you can communicate. So, I think just having another set of eyes for Matthew to talk different things through, whether it's protection, whether it's a progression, or when you come off to the sideline, when you come off to the sideline having that veteran presence that the guy can kind of nudge him or talk to him or speak to him in a different way than probably I would there on the sideline. I think that's something (Daniel) can really bring."

Daniel went 1-2 as a starter with the Chicago Bears the past two seasons, beating the Lions on Thanksgiving in 2018. He threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns, completing 73 percent of his passes in that game.

Though Daniel has never played for Bevell, he shouldn't have much trouble adapting to a new system and picking up the verbiage as an 11-year veteran. Daniel spent time with the New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles before his stint with the Bears the last two seasons.

He's 2-3 as a career starter, completing 149 of 218 passes for 1,430 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions.

"Obviously, you need a guy that can step in in the event something happens and still be able to play at a high level," Bevell said. "He's shown he can do that, that he can lead a team and win games.