GET TO KNOW: Offensive lineman Jonah Jackson

Nickname?
Jackson: JJ or Big Jo.
Hometown?
Jackson: Media, Pa.
If a Lions fan were to come to your hometown, the first place you'd take them is …
Jackson: Jersey Shore.
College major?
Jackson: Criminal justice.
Favorite TV show or movie?
Jackson: The Last Dance.
Favorite emoji?
Jackson: Fist emoji.
Favorite meal?
Jackson: Beni.
View photos of guard Jonah Jackson.
Any hidden talents?
Jackson: Cooking and skateboarding.
Last thing you purchased?
Jackson: A pack of socks.
What would your entrance music be?
Jackson: Sup mate.
If you could have any super power, what would it be?
Jackson: Invisibility.
If you could play any other NFL position, what would you play?
Jackson: DL.
Favorite athlete of all time?
Jackson: Allen Iverson and Brian Dawkins.