GET TO KNOW: Offensive lineman Jonah Jackson

Nickname?

Jackson: JJ or Big Jo.

Hometown?

Jackson: Media, Pa.

If a Lions fan were to come to your hometown, the first place you'd take them is …

Jackson: Jersey Shore.

College major?

Jackson: Criminal justice.

Favorite TV show or movie?

Jackson: The Last Dance.

Favorite emoji?

Jackson: Fist emoji.

Favorite meal?

Jackson: Beni.

Any hidden talents?

Jackson: Cooking and skateboarding.

Last thing you purchased?

Jackson: A pack of socks.

What would your entrance music be?

Jackson: Sup mate.

If you could have any super power, what would it be?

Jackson: Invisibility.

If you could play any other NFL position, what would you play?

Jackson: DL.

Favorite athlete of all time?

Jackson: Allen Iverson and Brian Dawkins.

