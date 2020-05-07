5 things to know about D'Andre Swift

The Detroit Lions selected Georgia running back D’Andre Swift in the second round (No. 35 overall) of the NFL Draft.

Over the last couple weeks we've heard a lot about Swift the football player, but what about Swift the person?

Here are five things we learned about one of the newest Lions:

1. It almost seems fitting that Swift is a Detroit Lion, considering he grew up idolizing the greatest player to ever put on a Lions uniform – Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders.

"The first thing that came to my mind was Barry Sanders, he's my favorite back of all time," Swift said of being selected by Detroit. "I started watching film and highlights and just looking at his stats. (It's) kind of unbelievable. As I got older, I tried to emulate my game to be like his in any way possible. I just love watching him."

Swift doesn't know much else about the franchise or the city of Detroit, but said he's definitely going to do his history homework.