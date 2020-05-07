Thursday, May 07, 2020 07:41 AM

5 things to know about D'Andre Swift

twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Detroit Lions selected Georgia running back D’Andre Swift in the second round (No. 35 overall) of the NFL Draft.

Over the last couple weeks we've heard a lot about Swift the football player, but what about Swift the person?

Here are five things we learned about one of the newest Lions:

1. It almost seems fitting that Swift is a Detroit Lion, considering he grew up idolizing the greatest player to ever put on a Lions uniform – Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders.

"The first thing that came to my mind was Barry Sanders, he's my favorite back of all time," Swift said of being selected by Detroit. "I started watching film and highlights and just looking at his stats. (It's) kind of unbelievable. As I got older, I tried to emulate my game to be like his in any way possible. I just love watching him."

Swift doesn't know much else about the franchise or the city of Detroit, but said he's definitely going to do his history homework.

2. Swift's father, Darren Swift, is the owner of Swift Fit, a gym in North Philadelphia. After watching some of Darren's workout highlights, it's no surprise he helped develop a professional athlete in D'Andre.

3. What sport outside of football does Swift enjoy most? Bowling.

Swift is a huge bowling fan, and said he and Georgia teammates Solomon Kindley, Mark Webb and Andrew Thomas used to go bowling a lot.

4. Swift is from Philadelphia, so like all native Philadelphians, he's probably a bit of a connoisseur when it comes to cheesesteaks.

The tourist spot for cheesesteaks is Pat's or Geno's, but Swift said his pick for best cheesesteak in Philly would be Dalessandro's Steaks or Ishkabibble's.

5. Swift was the top-ranked recruit in the state of Pennsylvania and the No. 4 ranked running back in the class of 2017. He put together a Creed-inspired video with the help of the Bleacher Report to announce his college selection.

Related Content

Georgia running back D'Andre Swift runs against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
news

Stafford excited to add Swift to Lions' offense

Quarterback Matthew Stafford is looking forward to adding rookie running back and fellow Georgia Bulldog D'Andre Swift to the Detroit Lions' offense.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) in the tunnel for introductions before a NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
news

Stafford healthy, ready to get back to football

After an injury-shortened 2019 season, quarterback Matthew Stafford is healthy and ready to get back to football.
New England Patriots outside linebacker Jamie Collins (58) during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. The Chiefs won 23-16. (Aaron Doster via AP)
news

Familiarity with coaches & schemes should help new Lions fit in

Several of Detroit's free-agent signings this offseason have familiarity with the Lions' coaches and schemes, which should help them fit in quickly.
Notre Dame defensive lineman Julian Okwara (42) prepares against Georgia during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
news

5 things to know about Julian Okwara

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to know about third-round draft pick Julian Okwara.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) runs out of the tunnel during introductions before a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
news

TWENTYMAN: Breaking down the Lions' 2020 schedule

Tim Twentyman breaks down the Detroit Lions' 2020 schedule.
Ohio St. cornerback Jeff Okudah poses for a portrait during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
news

Why virtual learning will be important to get Okudah up to speed

For first-round pick Jeff Okudah and the rest of the Lions rookies, bridging the gap between learning virtually and being up to speed when teams can return to the field will be very important.
Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Washington Redskins Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 in Landover, Md. (Detroit Lions via AP).
news

Davis still a part of Lions' plans, despite team declining fifth-year option

Head coach Matt Patricia told reporters Tuesday that linebacker Jarrad Davis is still a part of the Lions' plans, despite the team declining the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) struggles for extra yardage against Texas A&M in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Which position did Lions improve the most through the draft?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Lions begin their virtual offseason program.
Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah plays against Michigan in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
news

5 things to know about Jeff Okudah

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to know about first-round draft pick Jeff Okudah.
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift, left, is stopped by Florida linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
news

Where Lions stand at running back following NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions added some talent and depth to the running back position through the 2020 NFL Draft.
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) runs for a touchdown during the second half an NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
news

TWENTYMAN: 5 takeaways from 2020 NFL Draft

Tim Twentyman gives his 5 takeaways from the Lions 2020 NFL Draft.

Advertising