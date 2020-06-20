Where are they now: Jeff Backus

Backus, 42, has been working in real estate since his retirement and has a builder's license.

Backus and his wife, Regan, have three children –a daughter, Harper, 11, and sons Griffin and Bryson, 9 and 8 respectively.

Backus has no regrets over his career with the Lions, except for the obvious of wishing they had won more games.

"It provided me with experiences that were good and bad, that not many people get to experience," he said. "I learned from those. It helped mold me into the person I am today.

"It provided me with a lifestyle to be able to provide for my family and for us to enjoy ourselves. I got to play 12 years in the NFL for one team in a state I love living in, and that I have a lot of ties to.

"I'm just extremely fortunate."

Backus cherishes his days at Michigan, as he should.

After a redshirt 1996 season, he started 49 straight games in the next four seasons and was a member of the 1997 Wolverines team that won the national championship.

Among his teammates at Michigan were Charles Woodson, the 1997 Heisman Trophy winner, guard Steve Hutchinson and quarterback Tom Brady.

Hutchinson is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2020. Woodson is considered a favorite to be voted into the Hall with the class of 2021.

Brady, of course, is regarded by many as a lock for the Hall of Fame with a record six Super Bowl championships to his credit.

Backus did not foresee greatness for Brady, but he had a high regard for his personal makeup during their days together at Michigan.

"My kids are football fanatics," Backus said. "They can't believe I played with Tom Brady. He's still playing.

"He was just down to earth – very disciplined, very studious. He was just kind of one of the guys, but very respectful. And on the field, I've always said that when you're in the huddle with him, you felt a level of confidence that he was going to get the job done."

Left tackle is one of the premier positions in pro football. Most football people think it's the third most important position on the team, behind quarterback and pass rusher.

From high school through college and his 12 pro seasons, Backus spent his career playing left tackle and protecting his quarterback's blind side.

"You never get a break," Backus said. "You're always playing, most likely, their best defensive lineman – probably their best athlete on the defensive line. You just have to be ready to go. I played it in high school and college, and then with the Lions.