Bevell excited to have 'super talented' Swift on offense

Bevell has talked often about wanting to be more balanced on offense and to be a more consistent rushing football team – Detroit ranked 21st in rushing last season – but it's also important to note the backs also played an important role in the passing game in Bevell's first season as Detroit's OC in 2019.

Running back J.D. McKissic (now with Washington) was the team's fourth leading receiver with 34 receptions in mainly a third-down role. In all, Detroit running backs caught 76 passes on 101 targets.

Swift rushed for 1,049 yards in 2018 and came back with 1,218 yards in 2019. He averaged 6.6 yards (a Georgia record) on 440 rushing attempts and caught 73 passes for a 9.1 average per reception.

With the addition of Swift, the Lions seem to have a rather deep and versatile collection of backs. That should give Bevell a number of different options both in the run and pass games.

"To be able to add him in there with Kerryon, with Bo (Scarbrough) ... such a good group there and there's still other guys ... Ty (Johnson) is there," Bevell said. "It's going to be just a really competitive room and that's what you're trying to do at each and every position is get the room as competitive as you can and let the cream rise to the top and you'll end up with a really good team when you're doing that."

Though there's no depth chart in the spring, Swift is the highest drafted running back the Lions have selected since taking Jahvid Best 30th overall in 2010. He's expected to be a big part of their plan of offense, and will hopefully help to bring more balance to Detroit's offense.