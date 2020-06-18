O'HARA: Virtual offseason program brings Lions closer together beyond football

There were no age limits in either sharing personal experiences and becoming aware of them. Ragnow referred to some of the instances as "eye opening."

"It's been amazing," Patricia said. "To me, it's always a great reminder for all of us that great wisdom can come from people who have been around for a little while, but great wisdom can be learned even from younger men.

"There were a lot of really good, just talks and conversations."

With the offseason program over and players not getting together again until training camps open -- whenever that is – Patricia wants the message to remain in the forefront.

"It's not a one-day kind of conversation," he said. "That's what we talked about. It's an every day conversation.

"I think the biggest part of all of this is, the message will stay consistent. We've got to keep listening and keep trying to make change.