Where are they now: Bubba Baker

He is recovering from a spinal injury sustained last October that required nine hours of surgery. The airport limousine he and Sabrina were riding in was hit from behind.

"These last six months, they've been a gift from God," Baker said. "When they go into your spine, that's a whole lot different than when they replace a knee or replace a shoulder."

Baker can look back on his life's journey with the satisfaction of a man who overcame obstacles and controlled what he could control.

"I'm that dark horse, coming out of Newark, New Jersey," he said. "Playing sports saved me. My Mom (Ernestine) always knew where I was.

"With Ernestine, it was 'When he falls down, it won't be 'Come here, baby,' It'll be, 'Get your butt up.'"

Sometimes he was in unusual places – like the cemetery where he first applied the pass-rush techniques he saw the pros do on TV.

He'd weave between headstones, mimicking their moves.

"The only place where there was dirt and a little bit of grass was the graveyard," Baker said. "I learned to do the arm over from when I watched a football game on Sunday. I never knocked over any of the headstones.

"If you think about it, it's kind of taken out of an Our Gang movie. It was in the fifth and sixth grade. By the seventh grade, we were playing organized sports. We called that 'Where the big kids played after school.'"

He was one of the biggest kids by the time he got to Colorado State. That's where he made a transformation – from a finesse basketball player at heart to a lethal pass rusher.

"I was 6-6 and 300 pounds – this mush of a kid," he said. "I didn't have a tough bone in my body. I was used to playing basketball.

"I look back at that, and I say, 'Thank you.' That gave me something to shoot for. That gave me determination. That gave me drive to shoot for. I saw guys go to the weight room."

He started out as an offensive lineman at Colorado State and was moved to defensive end.