Coleman's advice to rookie Okudah? 'Compete to the end'

Okudah started all 14 games in 2019 for Ohio State and was a shutdown cornerback for the Buckeyes. He allowed a career passer rating of 55.7 over his three seasons at Ohio State and a completion percentage of 43.2. He has terrific size, strength and speed, and seems to be a natural fit in Detroit's heavy-man scheme.

But like all rookies, there will be an adjustment period, and this year's rookies have the added challenge of missing out on an entire offseason training program of on-field work.

Asked what advice he'd give a young cornerback like Okudah about playing on an island in the NFL, Coleman joked that it wouldn't be anything about penalties because Okudah wasn't flagged at all in 2019.