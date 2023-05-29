Vaitai eager to get back to football after missing 2022 season

This will be his third season at right guard for the Lions. He signed with the team as a free agent in 2020.

"I've got that chip on my shoulder," he said. "I'm going to come back strong."

Vaitai is popular with his teammates, and he remained close to the team while he was out with the injury. He enjoyed the camaraderie with teammates while he was out, but he had a hard time adjusting to being a spectator on gameday.