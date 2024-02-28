Two EDGE prospects that could interest Lions at Combine

INDIANAPOLIS – Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes has a lot of options with the 29th pick in the first round of this year's NFL Draft. He has the capital to move up if he wants to with four picks in the top 100. He could move back and gain more assets. Or his board could line up with a prospect at 29 and he makes the selection.

One of the positions the Lions could look to bolster this offseason is along the edge of their defensive line. With quarterbacks and wide receivers expected to dominate the top of the draft, we could see some good defensive players get pushed back in the first round. There's a few edge rushers currently projected to come off the board in the later part of the first round with some intriguing skillsets.