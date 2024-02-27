KEY QUESTIONS: Why re-signing players is so important to Holmes

Is Holmes worried at all about the small underclassmen group in this draft?

He was initially. Only 58 underclassmen were early entrants in this year's class, the lowest number in over a decade. Holmes was preparing himself for this with NIL becoming more lucrative and other reasons players are staying in college longer.

"I wouldn't be surprised if those numbers drop even more next year," Holmes said. "Traditionally the underclassmen have been the meat of the first two rounds of the draft, so we'll just kind of see how that changes in the very end."

A lack of underclassmen could make finding impact players on Day 3 a little more challenging than usual.

Why hasn't Holmes drafted an outside cornerback higher in the draft over the last three seasons?

The only outside cornerback Holmes has drafted the last three years was Ifeatu Melifonwu out of Syracuse, but that was late in the third round. He's since been moved to safety.

Holmes said that hasn't been intentional. He said watching someone play cornerback at a high level is like poetry in motion.

"I don't want to call myself a snob of outside corners, but I have a lot of appreciation for that position," Holmes said. "I was a cornerback crosscheck for like over a decade with the Rams and I love corner play. I can watch DB individuals all day every day. We just want to get the right fit."