Lions re-sign LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin to contract extension through the 2025 season

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have re-signed LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin to a contract extension through the 2025 season. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.

In 2023, Reeves-Maybin tied for second in the NFL with 13 combined special teams tackles, earning AP Second-Team All-Pro honors and becoming the first Lions core special teamer to make a Pro Bowl. He also converted two fake punts on the season, rushing for a three-yard gain in Week 1 and completing a 31-yard pass in Week 17 to move the chains for Detroit. He also added seven defensive tackles, two pass defenses and 1.0 sack.