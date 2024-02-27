Lions re-sign LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin to contract extension through the 2025 season

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have re-signed LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin to a contract extension through the 2025 season. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.
In 2023, Reeves-Maybin tied for second in the NFL with 13 combined special teams tackles, earning AP Second-Team All-Pro honors and becoming the first Lions core special teamer to make a Pro Bowl. He also converted two fake punts on the season, rushing for a three-yard gain in Week 1 and completing a 31-yard pass in Week 17 to move the chains for Detroit. He also added seven defensive tackles, two pass defenses and 1.0 sack.
Originally selected by Detroit in the fourth round (124th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Tennessee, Reeves-Maybin has played six seasons for the Lions (2017-21; 2023) and one for the Houston Texans (2022). In 104-career games (14 starts), Reeves-Maybin has totaled 60 special teams tackles (46 solo), two forced fumbles on special teams and two fumble recoveries on special teams. He has also added 147 defensive tackles (99 solo), nine tackles for loss, eight pass defenses, two forced fumbles, 1.5 sacks and one fumble recovery.
View photos of Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin.