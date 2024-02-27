 Skip to main content
Advertising

Lions re-sign LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin to contract extension through the 2025 season

Feb 27, 2024 at 05:14 PM

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have re-signed LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin to a contract extension through the 2025 season. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.

In 2023, Reeves-Maybin tied for second in the NFL with 13 combined special teams tackles, earning AP Second-Team All-Pro honors and becoming the first Lions core special teamer to make a Pro Bowl. He also converted two fake punts on the season, rushing for a three-yard gain in Week 1 and completing a 31-yard pass in Week 17 to move the chains for Detroit. He also added seven defensive tackles, two pass defenses and 1.0 sack.

Originally selected by Detroit in the fourth round (124th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Tennessee, Reeves-Maybin has played six seasons for the Lions (2017-21; 2023) and one for the Houston Texans (2022). In 104-career games (14 starts), Reeves-Maybin has totaled 60 special teams tackles (46 solo), two forced fumbles on special teams and two fumble recoveries on special teams. He has also added 147 defensive tackles (99 solo), nine tackles for loss, eight pass defenses, two forced fumbles, 1.5 sacks and one fumble recovery.

Jalen Reeves-Maybin photos

View photos of Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin.

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) during a NFL football game against Kansas City Chiefs on September 7, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 15

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) during a NFL football game against Kansas City Chiefs on September 7, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) during a NFL football game against Kansas City Chiefs on September 7, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 15

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) during a NFL football game against Kansas City Chiefs on September 7, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) celebrates after converting on a fourth down try during a NFL football game against Kansas City Chiefs on September 7, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 15

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) celebrates after converting on a fourth down try during a NFL football game against Kansas City Chiefs on September 7, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) during a NFL game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 15

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) during a NFL game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Benito Jones (94) during a NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on December 3, 2023 in New Orleans. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
5 / 15

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Benito Jones (94) during a NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on December 3, 2023 in New Orleans. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) during a NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on December 3, 2023 in New Orleans. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
6 / 15

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) during a NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on December 3, 2023 in New Orleans. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
7 / 15

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 16, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
8 / 15

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 16, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
9 / 15

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82), Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
10 / 15

Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82), Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
11 / 15

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
12 / 15

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
13 / 15

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
14 / 15

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
15 / 15

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Lions re-sign K Michael Badgley

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they have re-signed K Michael Badgley.
news

Lions add Jim O'Neil, Deshea Townsend and Terrell Williams to coaching staff

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday three additions to the coaching staff.
news

Founder and CEO of Downtown Boxing Gym Khali Sweeney honored as the Lions' 2023 Inspire Changemaker

The Detroit Lions recognized Khali Sweeney, founder and CEO of Downtown Boxing Gym, as the 2023 Inspire Change Changemaker Award recipient.
news

Quick Lane Bowl invested $7,000 towards education at Detroit Lions Academy as part of the new Touchdown for Teachers Initiative

Collaboration with the CFP Foundation and ESPN has resulted in valued support that goes directly to local teachers.
news

C Frank Ragnow named Detroit Lions' nominee for 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide

Winner to be announced at NFL Honors the Thursday Before Super Bowl LVIII.
news

Bowling Green and Minnesota to play in 2023 Quick Lane Bowl

The Bowling Green Falcons (MAC) and the Minnesota Golden Gophers (Big Ten) will play in the 2023 Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field on Tuesday, December 26, at 2:00 PM EST.
news

Shane Fairfield of Muskegon High School named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Year

The Detroit Lions have named Shane Fairfield of Muskegon High School the 2023 Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Year. 
news

Detroit Lions, Kroger, Lineage Foundation for Good tackle Detroit food insecurity this Thanksgiving with Gleaners Community Food Bank

The Detroit Lions, in partnership with Kroger Co. of Michigan and Lineage Foundation for Good, teamed up with Gleaners Community Food Bank to tackle food insecurity this Thanksgiving.
news

Detroit Lions fans should expect additional traffic on Thanksgiving Day

The Detroit Lions are strongly encouraging fans to arrive early for the team's Thanksgiving Day Classic against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, November 23.
news

Lions agree to trade terms with Cleveland Browns for WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday that they have agreed to trade terms with the Cleveland Browns to acquire WR Donovan Peoples-Jones in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round draft selection.
news

Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day Classic Halftime Show powered by Verizon to feature performance by Jack Harlow

The War And Treaty will perform the national anthem.
Advertising