TWENTYMAN: 6 pro days to watch this week

6. USC, Wed., March 24
Who to watch: USC offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker is one of the most versatile offensive line prospects in this year's NFL Draft. He played guard at a very high level in 2019 before notching an outstanding campaign at tackle in 2020. Teams love players who have position versatility, and Vera-Tucker will give a team that with the ability to step in and play either guard or tackle.
Also keep an eye on: CB Olaijah Griffin, S Talanoa Hufanga, WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, DT Jay Tufele, DT Marlon Tuipulotu, WR Tyler Vaughns
5. Florida State, Mon., March 22
Who to watch: Safety Hamsah Nasirildeen is an interesting prospect in this draft because he has elite size (6-3, 213) and range for the position, but is coming off a knee injury that allowed him to play in only two games last year. In a full season in 2019, Nasirildeen recorded 101 tackles, three forced fumbles and a couple interceptions. He was pretty good down at the Senior Bowl in Mobile this offseason.
Also keep an eye on: DE Josh Kaindoh, DE Janarius Robinson, CB Asante Samuel Jr., WR Terry Tamorrion, DT Marvin Wilson
4. Michigan, Fri., March 26
Who to watch: Kwity Paye will try to show NFL talent evaluators he's the best edge rusher in the draft during the Wolverines' pro day. Paye had 50 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in 12 games in 2019. He played in just four games in 2020 because of injury and Michigan's schedule being reduced due to COVID-19. He recorded 16 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks in those four contests. Paye has an ideal NFL frame at 6-foot-4 and 272 pounds. How will he test?
Also keep an eye on: WR Nico Collins, TE Nick Eubanks, RB Chris Evans, FB Ben Mason, OT Jalen Mayfield, OLB Cameron McGrone, CB Ambry Thomas
3. BYU, Fri., March 26
Who to watch: All eyes will be on quarterback Zach Wilson, who is trying to be the second quarterback taken in the NFL Draft behind presumed No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence. Wilson broke out in 2020, ranking second in the FBS in completion percentage (73.5), third in passing touchdowns (33) and 10th in passing yards per game (307.7). He also rushed for 10 touchdowns. He's accurate with a strong arm. A good pro day could go a long way to separating him from the rest of the quarterbacks behind Lawrence.
Also keep an eye on: TE Matt Bushman, OT Brady Christensen, WR Dax Milne, DT Khyiris Tonga, CB Chris Wilcox
2. Penn State, Thurs., March 25
Who to watch: The Lions could be in the mix to upgrade their defense at the top of the draft, and linebacker Micah Parsons could be someone that interests them. Parsons opted out of the 2020 season, so this is a big day for Parsons to prove the measurables still match the 2019 tape. Parsons has ideal size (6-3, 245) and speed for the position at the NFL level. He registered 109 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks in 13 games in 2019.
Also keep an eye on: TE Pat Freiermuth, OL Will Fries, C Michal Menet, DE Jayson Oweh, DE Shaka Toney
1. Alabama, Tues., March 23
Who to watch: Who don't we want to watch from the reigning national champions? This draft is loaded with Alabama talent. I think wide receiver Jaylen Waddle probably stands out because teams are going to want to see that his broken foot is completely healed and he's still one of the most explosive players in the draft. He's drawn comparisons to Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Just how fast will Waddle run the 40? If he's in the low 4.3 or high 4.2 range, he'll probably cements his status as a Top 10 pick.
Also keep an eye on: WR DeVonta Smith, QB Mac Jones, RB Najee Harris, OT Alex Leatherwood, CB Patrick Surtain II, DT Christian Barmore, G Deonte Brown, C Landon Dickerson, LS Thomas Fletcher, LB Dylan Moses