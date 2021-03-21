TWENTYMAN: 6 pro days to watch this week

3. BYU, Fri., March 26

Who to watch: All eyes will be on quarterback Zach Wilson, who is trying to be the second quarterback taken in the NFL Draft behind presumed No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence. Wilson broke out in 2020, ranking second in the FBS in completion percentage (73.5), third in passing touchdowns (33) and 10th in passing yards per game (307.7). He also rushed for 10 touchdowns. He's accurate with a strong arm. A good pro day could go a long way to separating him from the rest of the quarterbacks behind Lawrence.

Also keep an eye on: TE Matt Bushman, OT Brady Christensen, WR Dax Milne, DT Khyiris Tonga, CB Chris Wilcox

2. Penn State, Thurs., March 25

Who to watch: The Lions could be in the mix to upgrade their defense at the top of the draft, and linebacker Micah Parsons could be someone that interests them. Parsons opted out of the 2020 season, so this is a big day for Parsons to prove the measurables still match the 2019 tape. Parsons has ideal size (6-3, 245) and speed for the position at the NFL level. He registered 109 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks in 13 games in 2019.