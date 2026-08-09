TWENTYMAN: Training camp Day 9 observations

Immediate impact: It's been good seeing Pro Bowl running back Jahmyr Gibbs back at practice the last couple days after signing his three-year extension on Friday. It didn't take long for him to make some impact plays Sunday.
His vision and burst allowed him to get through a hole with the offense backed up at their one-yard line for a five-yard gain and space to work with. Two plays later it was 3rd & 5, and quarterback Jared Goff hit Gibbs over the middle for a first down that kept a drive alive. At the end of practice, Gibbs made a tough catch down the left sideline on a 3rd & 10, keeping the offense moving in a situational period.
Situational football: Speaking of the situational period that ended Sunday's practice, it was a tough situation for the offense getting the ball at their 19-yard line trailing 24-20 with 59 seconds on the clock and only one timeout.
Two incomplete passes started the situation and led to a 3rd & 10 play where Goff found Gibbs down the left sideline for 17 yards with 42 seconds left. On the next play, it was a Goff-to-Greg Dortch slant after Dortch gained inside leverage on nickel cornerback Roger McCreary. He picked up 31 yards to the opposing 33-yard line with 28 seconds remaining. Gibbs made another short catch to the 23-yard line a couple plays later, but that's as close as the offense got to the end zone.
Two attempts to the end zone went incomplete to wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (high throw), and the last play was an interception in the end zone by cornerback Nick Whiteside as time expired.
Nickel competition: After nine practices to begin camp, the starting nickel cornerback spot still seems wide open. McCreary has worked there but we've also seen a lot of veteran Christian Izien since he returned to practice. Izien got first crack at the nickel Sunday with the starters on defense. Both McCreary and rookie Keith Abney II played on the outside Sunday as Detroit continues moving players around to find the best fits.
Bartch back: It was good seeing veteran Ben Bartch back on the field taking part in team periods after missing the first two weeks of camp with an undisclosed injury. He worked into some left guard reps during the first 11-on-11 period of practice with the second-team offense. Bartch, Christian Mahogany, Miles Frazier and Juice Scruggs are all competing for the left guard spot. Mahogany has the early edge as he has worked the most with the starters, but there's still a lot of camp to go.
No. 3 tight end job: Veteran Tyler Conklin recently returned to practice after missing the first week and a half with a calf strain. Conklin had a strong performance in OTAs and made a couple nice catches over the middle in a 7-on-7 period Sunday. Second-year converted receiver Jackson Meeks has had a good start to camp as well, so that should be a fun battle to watch over the rest of camp with Thomas Gordon in the conversation too.
Miller's job to lose: Rookie first-round pick Blake Miller has put a stranglehold on the starting right tackle job nine practices into camp. He's consistently been with the starters over the last week and a half with veteran Larry Borom getting mostly second-team and swing tackle reps now.
Jack of all trades: Sticking with the offensive line, the only position Frazier hasn't lined up at along the offensive line in camp is center. He's played both guard spots, and on Sunday he played at both left and right tackle. That kind of versatility is what makes a player stand out when teams start thinking about what their gameday roster will look like.
Catching my eye: For the second practice in a row, rookie defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard caught my eye. His first-step quickness allowed him to slice into the backfield for a sack in a late team period. Two plays later, he met a running back in the hole forcing a run for no gain. At only 6-foot, 280 pounds, Gill-Howard has a leverage advantage over most interior offensive linemen and his quick first step has allowed him to make some plays during the last couple practices.