TWENTYMAN: Training camp Day 9 observations

Nickel competition: After nine practices to begin camp, the starting nickel cornerback spot still seems wide open. McCreary has worked there but we've also seen a lot of veteran Christian Izien since he returned to practice. Izien got first crack at the nickel Sunday with the starters on defense. Both McCreary and rookie Keith Abney II played on the outside Sunday as Detroit continues moving players around to find the best fits.

Bartch back: It was good seeing veteran Ben Bartch back on the field taking part in team periods after missing the first two weeks of camp with an undisclosed injury. He worked into some left guard reps during the first 11-on-11 period of practice with the second-team offense. Bartch, Christian Mahogany, Miles Frazier and Juice Scruggs are all competing for the left guard spot. Mahogany has the early edge as he has worked the most with the starters, but there's still a lot of camp to go.