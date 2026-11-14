5 things to watch: Lions vs. Patriots

MUNICH — The Detroit Lions look to make it five wins in a row as they're in Munich today to take on the New England Patriots as part of the NFL's International Series. The Patriots (5-4) come off a 45-27 loss last week to Green Bay and need a win today to stay above .500 heading into their bye next week.

Here are five things to look out for in today's matchup:

1. Managing the travel

A lot of times the International Series contests come down to whichever team handles the travel and acclimation to the six-hour time change most effectively. NFL schedules are very regimented throughout the course of a typical week. An eight-hour flight and six-hour time difference takes some getting used to.

New England opted to fly to Munich Wednesday night, have a walkthrough Thursday and a full practice on Friday. Head coach Dan Campbell and the Lions practiced as normal at the Meijer Performance Center Wednesday and Thursday before hopping on a flight Thursday evening and practicing in Germany Friday.