5 things to watch: Lions vs. Patriots

MUNICH — The Detroit Lions look to make it five wins in a row as they're in Munich today to take on the New England Patriots as part of the NFL's International Series. The Patriots (5-4) come off a 45-27 loss last week to Green Bay and need a win today to stay above .500 heading into their bye next week.
Here are five things to look out for in today's matchup:
1. Managing the travel
A lot of times the International Series contests come down to whichever team handles the travel and acclimation to the six-hour time change most effectively. NFL schedules are very regimented throughout the course of a typical week. An eight-hour flight and six-hour time difference takes some getting used to.
New England opted to fly to Munich Wednesday night, have a walkthrough Thursday and a full practice on Friday. Head coach Dan Campbell and the Lions practiced as normal at the Meijer Performance Center Wednesday and Thursday before hopping on a flight Thursday evening and practicing in Germany Friday.
"Very confident," Campbell said Friday when asked about his team's readiness for Sunday's game. "(Friday) will be the hardest day. We went from the plane and got settled in and about an hour later got in a meeting. Guys got up and moved around, and I know that every eight hours here, we're going to begin to acclimate. I know by the time we hit Sunday morning into that Sunday afternoon game we're going to be ready to go."
View photos from the Detroit Lions' trip to Munich, Germany for their Week 10 game against the New England Patriots.
2. Takeaway opportunities
The Patriots are tied with the Indianapolis Colts for last in turnover differential at minus-11. They've turned it over an NFL-leading 19 times this season.
"I know the record is not what is the true indication of what this team is," Campbell said this week of New England. "There are a number of things that go into that. Really the big thing right now is just the turnover ratio. I mean, that's it.
"Get a couple more and taking care of it, this is totally different. That's a 5-4 record to 6-3 or even better than that. So, it makes a difference. So, we understand the challenge here. It's a very good team. It's a competitive team. They're going to clean up a lot of things, and we got to be ready to go."
Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has 18 touchdowns on the season but also leads the NFL with 11 interceptions. He has 21 giveaways in 13 games since the start of the 2025 playoffs.
He has put the ball in harm's way at times this season and it will put up to Lions defenders to take advantage of those opportunities when they come.
3. Get the run game rolling
After rushing for at least 100 yards in three straight games Weeks 7-9, Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs was held to 74 yards against the Dolphins. He scored on a key, eight-yard run on a fourth-down play at the end of the third quarter.
He faces a Patriots' defense that ranks ninth in the NFL stopping the run and have only allowed three opponents – Jacksonville, Chicago and Green Bay – to rush for at least 100 yards this season.
Detroit averages 127.8 yards per game on the ground so far this season and Gibbs has averaged 105.9 yards per contest.
New England has 11 players who have recorded at least a half sack this season, led by Elijah Ponder's 7.5. It's an active Patriots front and the best way to slow them down is to establish the run early.
4. Limiting big plays
New England's offense lives on the big plays. They are third in the NFL in completions of 20-plus yards with 33. Only two teams have more – Green Bay (40) and Chicago (35). The Patriots also rank third in 20-plus-yard runs (8).
Detroit's defense has been much better limiting big plays the last month.
"The numbers are improving and all this, but individually and collectively, I feel like each week dating back a month now, we've improved," Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard said this week.
"And the biggest improvement we've taken is the explosive stuff. When you go out and only give up two explosives in a national football game, that's probably going to net well for defense."
Sheppard's unit allowed just two explosives and no touchdowns in the win over Miami last week. He'll be looking for more of the same this week.
View photos from the Detroit Lions' Week 10 trip to Munich, Germany.
5. Goff and the pass game
Detroit's offense can also generate big plays, and they face a Patriots' pass defense that ranks 25th in the NFL, coming in allowing 231.9 yards per contest. New England's 32 passes allowed of 20-plus yards are the second-most in the NFL.
Quarterback Jared Goff and the passing game got off to a slow start last week against Miami, partly due to the offensive line taking some time to settle in and get a grasp on the Dolphins rush plan. Goff had his first game of the 2026 season without a touchdown pass last week.
Goff's had under 200 yards passing the last two weeks – both Lions wins – but there will be opportunities to hit on some big plays through the air if Detroit can get it blocked up right up front and allow Detroit's skill weapons to get down the field.