QB prospect Trey Lance puts on solid Pro Day performance: 'I felt really good'

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes said no position is off the table when it comes to Detroit's No. 7 overall pick in next month's NFL Draft.
"When you're picking inside the top 10, I don't think that there's a position that you really can look past at any level," Holmes said. "When you pick inside the top 10, you better know every single position regardless of the circumstances currently on your roster.
"There's really not a position that I can sit here and say that I see as thin right now just because in relevance of where we're picking at, we have to be prepared to know all positions and that's part of the process that we're doing now."
That process took Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell to North Dakota Friday to watch North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance's pro day.
Lance is one of the more interesting prospects in this year's draft. Most draft analysts consider him one of the best quarterbacks in the class, and he's likely to be a top 15 pick, but there are also question marks NFL teams want answered before the draft considering Lance played in the FCS and was a starter for only 17 games.
Holmes is not ruling out taking a quarterback at 7, even with the reported trade that would bring veteran Jared Goff, 26, to Detroit when the new league year begins.
Lance was asked about being drafted to a team where he might have to sit behind a veteran early on. He was spot on with his response.
"My mindset towards it is I'm going to come in to compete regardless of where I'm at and I don't think teams would want me to come in any other way," Lance told reporters via Zoom after the workout.
"That's my mindset towards it. I'm a competitor first and foremost. So, that's my mindset towards it. Just excited ... to have an opportunity to play in the National Football League. I'm going to be as ready as I possibly can to go whenever the coaching staff needs me to go."
Lance had a remarkable 2019 season for the Bison as a first-year starter. He completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 2,786 yards with 28 touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed for 1,100 yards (6.5 average) with another 14 scores.
This past season, North Dakota State played just one game before halting their season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lance threw for 149 yards and two touchdowns with an interception, and rushed for 143 yards and two scores in a victory.
Missing out on a full 2020 season made Friday's on-field workout in front of NFL coaches and scouts huge for Lance to show what he could do, especially considering there's no NFL Scouting Combine this year.
"I was looking forward to it," he said. "Six months is a long time without throwing in the Fargodome. There wasn't a whole lot of nerves for me, it was more just excited to go out and show what I got. I felt really good. I felt like we had a good day."
Lance officially measured in at 6-foot-3 and 224 pounds. He showed off a very strong arm and athletic traits while completing 58-of-66 passes and looking pretty sharp in the process.
"Trey Lance has some placement issues at times and he's not always pinpoint, but his arm looked very lively, the footwork and on-platform throws were both good and he was impressive on the hoof," NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein said of Lance's workout in a tweet. "Throwing with timing and deep balls can obviously get a little better, but good day."
Earlier this week in a national conference call, NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah compared Lance to former NFL All-Pro quarterback Steve McNair when he was coming out of Alcorn State in 1995. McNair was the No. 3 pick in the draft that year. Lance has also drawn some comparisons to Deshaun Watson.
Lance said he was flattered by the comparisons, but is just focused on being the best Trey Lance he can be heading into his professional career.
If the Lions are truly in the quarterback market at No. 7, Lance was pretty impressive Friday and just might have given Holmes and Campbell something to think about.