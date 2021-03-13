QB prospect Trey Lance puts on solid Pro Day performance: 'I felt really good'

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes said no position is off the table when it comes to Detroit's No. 7 overall pick in next month's NFL Draft.

"When you're picking inside the top 10, I don't think that there's a position that you really can look past at any level," Holmes said. "When you pick inside the top 10, you better know every single position regardless of the circumstances currently on your roster.

"There's really not a position that I can sit here and say that I see as thin right now just because in relevance of where we're picking at, we have to be prepared to know all positions and that's part of the process that we're doing now."

That process took Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell to North Dakota Friday to watch North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance's pro day.