Lions offseason questions: Free agent to watch

The new league year is less than one week away, which means free agency is almost upon us.
Which free agents could potentially interest the Lions? Where will Detroit's free agents end up if they don't re-sign here?
We should have the answers to those questions soon, but until then, who will you be keeping an eye on? I asked the Detroitlions.com crew, and here's what they had to say:
Tim Twentyman: Defensive end Trey Hendrickson
After playing a reserve role his first three seasons in New Orleans, Hendrickson started 15 games last season and notched a career-best 13.5 sacks with 25 quarterback hits and 12 tackles for loss.
Lions head coach Dan Campbell has a lot of familiarity with Hendrickson from their time together with the Saints. With Romeo Okwara headed to free agency, Hendrickson could give Detroit another edge rusher to pair with Trey Flowers, if Okwara isn't re-signed.
View photos of the Detroit Lions coaching staffing visiting Ford Field together for the first time March 10, 2021.
Mike O'Hara: Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr.
I'll have my eye on Jones throughout the free agent process, and wish him well wherever he signs.
Whether he signs back with the Lions -- which seems doubtful given his age and the direction of the franchise in what looks like an extreme makeover -- or winds up with another team, I'm interested to see where he lands.
He was the first free agent signed by former Lions GM Bob Quinn in 2016, and he was signed right after Calvin Johnson announced his retirement. Jones wasn't Johnson, but nobody is. But he was a steady, productive receiver who played hard and made big catches downfield.
If the 2020 season was his last as a Lion, he went out in style. He had a career high 76 catches, and had nine touchdowns -- matching his high as a Lion that he he accomplished in 2017 and 2019.
Tori Petry: Kicker Matt Prater
Prater has been kicking clutch field goals for the Lions for the last 7 seasons, but he's set to become a free agent next week. He's been one of the core veteran pieces of this team for a long time, but with quarterback Matthew Stafford reportedly traded and no franchise tag for wide receiver Kenny Golladay, it seems like this front office is really putting an emphasis on building for the long term and finding a young core.
It will be interesting to me to see if they go in a similar direction at kicker or if they lock Prater down.
Editor's Pick: Defensive end Romeo Okwara
Okwara had a career year with 10 sacks for the Lions last season, so if he does hit the free agent market, there should be plenty of teams interested.
Would love for him to stay in Detroit, but if it doesn't work out, Tim mentioned a good alternative above.