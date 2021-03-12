Lions offseason questions: Free agent to watch

Mike O'Hara: Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr.

I'll have my eye on Jones throughout the free agent process, and wish him well wherever he signs.

Whether he signs back with the Lions -- which seems doubtful given his age and the direction of the franchise in what looks like an extreme makeover -- or winds up with another team, I'm interested to see where he lands.

He was the first free agent signed by former Lions GM Bob Quinn in 2016, and he was signed right after Calvin Johnson announced his retirement. Jones wasn't Johnson, but nobody is. But he was a steady, productive receiver who played hard and made big catches downfield.

If the 2020 season was his last as a Lion, he went out in style. He had a career high 76 catches, and had nine touchdowns -- matching his high as a Lion that he he accomplished in 2017 and 2019.

Tori Petry: Kicker Matt Prater

Prater has been kicking clutch field goals for the Lions for the last 7 seasons, but he's set to become a free agent next week. He's been one of the core veteran pieces of this team for a long time, but with quarterback Matthew Stafford reportedly traded and no franchise tag for wide receiver Kenny Golladay, it seems like this front office is really putting an emphasis on building for the long term and finding a young core.

It will be interesting to me to see if they go in a similar direction at kicker or if they lock Prater down.

Editor's Pick: Defensive end Romeo Okwara

Okwara had a career year with 10 sacks for the Lions last season, so if he does hit the free agent market, there should be plenty of teams interested.