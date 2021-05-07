Okudah excited to work with new coaches, fellow young cornerbacks

Jeff Okudah smiled at the suggestion that it must feel good to be young and healthy going into his second season with the Detroit Lions.

Add to it being part of a trio of young cornerbacks drafted by the Lions in the last three years, plus what he has learned from the new coaching staff, and his smile only gets wider.

For Okudah, it all starts with being healthy enough to work in the offseason with no limitations as he prepares for the 2021 season.

He had surgery in December to repair a core muscle injury that limited him to nine games and six starts in a disappointing rookie season.

"I feel great," Okudah said in a Zoom interview Thursday afternoon. "I'm definitely trending toward 100 percent. That's a testament to the Detroit Lions' staff.

"I do everything. No limitations."

Okudah feels like he's operating with a full tank again. That was not the case last year as he struggled to remain on the field before finally being put on injured reserve.