O'HARA: What we learned from Week 11

Bevell's O: Head coach Matt Patricia nailed it with the hire of Bevell as offensive coordinator. The offense keeps moving along despite injuries at running back, quarterback and offensive line.

With an average of 64.8 plays per game, there will always be second-guessing about play calling – the final play in the loss to Oakland being one of them.

But Bevell has fashioned a top 10 attack with what he's had at his disposal, and he's sprinkled in some wrinkles. The flea flicker to start the game against Green Bay, and the double pass for a touchdown against the Giants were two of them.

Quarterback Jeff Driskel's two-yard run for a touchdown on an option play wasn't quite as fancy as the others, but it was just as effective for how it took advantage of Driskel's athleticism.

What we've learned again Sunday: Be alert for more.

Quote to note: The words after Sunday's game were different from what linebacker Devon Kennard said after the loss to Oakland, but the message was the same: The defense is costing the Lions games.