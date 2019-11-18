KEY QUESTIONS: What does Patricia think the team's biggest issue is?

Has Patricia taken on a bigger role in defensive play calling?

"My role, really, on game day it differs game by game," he said. "So, some games it's been more, some games it's been less, and that's been consistent throughout the season. That's true."

With all the negativity surrounding the team, who does Patricia lean on?

When the losses start to build and the season starts to spin out of control in mid-November, there's inevitably going to be a lot of negativity from the media and fan base surrounding the performance of the team. That's just the reality of the NFL.

"I think for us here, in regard to the team, we just lean on the each other, and we all understand that we have a tight knit group in there that really cares about each other," Patricia said. "We understand there's going to be some negativity, and there's going to be people that are going to say stuff.