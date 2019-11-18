O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Lions still searching for solutions

Nov 18, 2019 at 07:50 AM
/assets/images/imported/DET/photos/thumbnails/ohara-article.jpg
Mike OHara

Columnist

At one point this season the Detroit Lions were the most respected and admired losing team in the National Football League.

That was after two tough losses in a row that made their record 2-2-1.

First was a 34-30 loss at home to the mighty – at that time, anyway – Kansas City Chiefs on a last-minute touchdown.

Next, after a bye, was a 23-22 loss on the road to the Green Bay Packers when the Lions were the victims of some calls by the officials that enraged everybody in the NFL outside of Green Bay.

That was then – a Lions team admired for how it had survived a punch in the mouth and a kick somewhere below that and survived.

This is now – a Lions team mired in a downward spiral of six losses in seven games, the latest 35-27 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at Ford Field.

From admired to mired, and some of the baggage that goes with it, is the depressing theme of this week's Monday Countdown.

There's a look at head coach Matt Patricia searching to explain improvement and at the Lions' quarterback situation, with Jeff Driskel starting the last two games with Matthew Stafford out with an injury, and if Stafford would have made a difference in the last two games.

There's also a look at the deteriorating defense, takeaways on offense, defense and special teams, what's trending and the bottom line on next week's road game against the Washington Redskins.

We start with Matt Patricia:

1. Progress report: I don't think Patricia ever envisioned he would have a 9-16-1 record at this stage of his second season as head coach of the Lions. I also don't think he's ever leaned on an excuse for losing. And that's every game from the 48-17 loss to the Jets in his first game as head coach of the Lions through Sunday's loss.

There's something admirable about searching for solutions as opposed to looking for excuses.

But he's in a performance business, and because of the record he had a slightly different take than usual when asked about progress after Sunday's game.

"It makes it hard for you to sit up here and say, 'Every single week this has gotten better,'" Patricia said. "It's like one week this is really good, and the next week it's not as good as it should be.

"For us, we just have to try to be consistent at something."

Patricia referenced the run defense, which gave up 75 yards to the Cowboys and only 45 on 16 carries to its star back, Ezekiel Elliott after a strong performance in the previous week's loss to the Bears.

"Obviously, it (the defense) was better in the run for the second week in a row. Maybe that's something we hopefully can keep improving on from that standpoint. For us, we just have to be more consistent."

Related Links

2. Status report: The defense gave up 509 yards to the Cowboys, and quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 444 yards and three touchdowns. The Cowboys had receivers open all game at every level – wide receivers, tight ends and running backs.

Overall, the Lions are allowing 412.8 yards per game and 27.2 points.

Make of this what you will, but the 2008 Lions – the first NFL team to go 0-16 – gave up 404.4 yards per game and 32.3 points – both the most in the league.

3. QB question: Would the Lions have beaten the Cowboys – and the Bears, for that matter – with Stafford at quarterback instead of Driskel.

Interesting question, and I'm not sure if it's fair or unfair to Driskel. His performance Sunday was creditable – 15 of 26 for 209 yards and two touchdowns, and eight runs for 51 yards and a TD. That's not a losing performance.

I think this: The Cowboys gave up 28 points a week ago in a loss to the Vikings, and 27 on the road to the Lions. Teams can throw on them if they protect the quarterback.

Between their first and second touchdowns Sunday, the Lions had a lull when they went three and out on three straight possessions. The Cowboys got a field goal and a touchdown in that exchange.

It's logical to project that the passing game would have been better with Stafford, although it's not like the Lions have never had a lull with him running the show.

Regardless of who was at quarterback Sunday, it isn't against the rules of football for the defense to make stops. And the Cowboys scored on six of their last eight possessions – not counting the last possession that ended the game.

Lions vs. Cowboys Week 11 photos

View photos from the Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys Week 11 game at Ford Field on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit.

David Blough before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
1 / 161

David Blough before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Will Harris before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
2 / 161

Will Harris before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Matt Prater before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
3 / 161

Matt Prater before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Jeff Driskel before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
4 / 161

Jeff Driskel before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Justin Coleman before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
5 / 161

Justin Coleman before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) smiles before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
6 / 161

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) smiles before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
7 / 161

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) and Lem Barney before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
8 / 161

Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) and Lem Barney before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
9 / 161

Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
10 / 161

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
11 / 161

Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
12 / 161

Detroit Lions before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Hall (17) before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
13 / 161

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Hall (17) before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) and the Detroit Lions returners before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
14 / 161

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) and the Detroit Lions returners before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) and Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) in the tunnel with American Flags before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
15 / 161

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) and Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) in the tunnel with American Flags before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) takes the field with an American Flag before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
16 / 161

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) takes the field with an American Flag before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

American Flag during the National Anthem before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
17 / 161

American Flag during the National Anthem before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions defensive backs before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
18 / 161

Detroit Lions defensive backs before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions captains head to midfield for the coin toss before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
19 / 161

Detroit Lions captains head to midfield for the coin toss before a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) breaks up a pass during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
20 / 161

Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) breaks up a pass during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) celebrates a pass breakup during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
21 / 161

Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) celebrates a pass breakup during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions safety Tavon Wilson (32) and Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
22 / 161

Detroit Lions safety Tavon Wilson (32) and Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
23 / 161

Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) forces a fumble during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
24 / 161

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) forces a fumble during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) recovers a fumble during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
25 / 161

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) recovers a fumble during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) celebrates a fumble recovery during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
26 / 161

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) celebrates a fumble recovery during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) celebrates a fumble recovery during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
27 / 161

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) celebrates a fumble recovery during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
28 / 161

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
29 / 161

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (43) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
30 / 161

Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (43) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (43) runs for a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
31 / 161

Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (43) runs for a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (43) runs for a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
32 / 161

Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (43) runs for a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (43) celebrates a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
33 / 161

Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (43) celebrates a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Roary with the Salute to Service flag during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
34 / 161

Roary with the Salute to Service flag during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
35 / 161

Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) celebrates an extra point during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
36 / 161

Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) celebrates an extra point during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) kicks off during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
37 / 161

Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) kicks off during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
38 / 161

Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle John Atkins (99) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
39 / 161

Detroit Lions defensive tackle John Atkins (99) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
40 / 161

Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Miles Killebrew (35) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
41 / 161

Detroit Lions safety Miles Killebrew (35) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) breaks up a pass during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
42 / 161

Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) breaks up a pass during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
43 / 161

Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
44 / 161

Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
45 / 161

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
46 / 161

Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
47 / 161

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
48 / 161

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby (65) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
49 / 161

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby (65) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center/guard Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
50 / 161

Detroit Lions center/guard Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
51 / 161

Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
52 / 161

Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Logan Thomas (82) and Detroit Lions long snapper Don Muhlbach (48) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
53 / 161

Detroit Lions tight end Logan Thomas (82) and Detroit Lions long snapper Don Muhlbach (48) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions long snapper Don Muhlbach (48) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
54 / 161

Detroit Lions long snapper Don Muhlbach (48) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
55 / 161

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Rashaan Melvin (29) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
56 / 161

Detroit Lions cornerback Rashaan Melvin (29) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
57 / 161

Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) celebrates a sack during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
58 / 161

Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) celebrates a sack during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Rashaan Melvin (29) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
59 / 161

Detroit Lions cornerback Rashaan Melvin (29) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (21) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
60 / 161

Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (21) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
61 / 161

Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
62 / 161

Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
63 / 161

Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
64 / 161

Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) celebrates a pass breakup with Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
65 / 161

Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) celebrates a pass breakup with Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew (39) returns a kick during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
66 / 161

Detroit Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew (39) returns a kick during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew (39) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
67 / 161

Detroit Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew (39) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman (27) tackles Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during a NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
68 / 161

Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman (27) tackles Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during a NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Dee Virgin (30) and Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (49) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
69 / 161

Detroit Lions cornerback Dee Virgin (30) and Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (49) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
70 / 161

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) scrambles during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
71 / 161

Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) scrambles during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
72 / 161

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
73 / 161

Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (43) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
74 / 161

Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (43) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (43) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
75 / 161

Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (43) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (43) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
76 / 161

Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (43) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (43) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
77 / 161

Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (43) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (43) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
78 / 161

Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (43) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (43) celebrates a first down during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
79 / 161

Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (43) celebrates a first down during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) runs for a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
80 / 161

Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) runs for a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) celebrates a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
81 / 161

Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) celebrates a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) celebrates a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
82 / 161

Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) celebrates a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) kicks an extra point during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
83 / 161

Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) kicks an extra point during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Rashaan Melvin (29) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
84 / 161

Detroit Lions cornerback Rashaan Melvin (29) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison Sr. (98) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
85 / 161

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison Sr. (98) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle John Atkins (99) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
86 / 161

Detroit Lions defensive tackle John Atkins (99) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
87 / 161

Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
88 / 161

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
89 / 161

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Logan Thomas (82) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
90 / 161

Detroit Lions tight end Logan Thomas (82) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions long snapper Don Muhlbach (48) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
91 / 161

Detroit Lions long snapper Don Muhlbach (48) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
92 / 161

Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defense during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
93 / 161

Detroit Lions defense during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Veterans are honored during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
94 / 161

Veterans are honored during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
US Army Captain Amie Kemppainen is honored as the hometown hero of the game during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
95 / 161

US Army Captain Amie Kemppainen is honored as the hometown hero of the game during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
US Army Captain Amie Kemppainen is honored as the hometown hero of the game during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
96 / 161

US Army Captain Amie Kemppainen is honored as the hometown hero of the game during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
US Army Captain Amie Kemppainen is honored as the hometown hero of the game during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
97 / 161

US Army Captain Amie Kemppainen is honored as the hometown hero of the game during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) celebrates a tackle on special teams during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
98 / 161

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) celebrates a tackle on special teams during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
99 / 161

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back J.D. McKissic (41) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
100 / 161

Detroit Lions running back J.D. McKissic (41) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison Sr. (98) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
101 / 161

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison Sr. (98) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defense during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
102 / 161

Detroit Lions defense during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
103 / 161

Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
104 / 161

Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
105 / 161

Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) celebrates a touchdown catch with Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
106 / 161

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) celebrates a touchdown catch with Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) catches a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
107 / 161

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) catches a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fans during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
108 / 161

Detroit Lions fans during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
109 / 161

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Hall (17) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
110 / 161

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Hall (17) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison Sr. (98) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
111 / 161

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison Sr. (98) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
112 / 161

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Joe Dahl (66) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
113 / 161

Detroit Lions guard Joe Dahl (66) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (43) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
114 / 161

Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (43) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back J.D. McKissic (41) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
115 / 161

Detroit Lions running back J.D. McKissic (41) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
116 / 161

Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) runs a route during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
117 / 161

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) runs a route during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) kicks off during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
118 / 161

Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) kicks off during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
119 / 161

Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
120 / 161

Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tavon Wilson (32) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
121 / 161

Detroit Lions safety Tavon Wilson (32) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
122 / 161

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
123 / 161

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
124 / 161

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (43) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
125 / 161

Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (43) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
126 / 161

Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Hall (17) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
127 / 161

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Hall (17) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back J.D. McKissic (41) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
128 / 161

Detroit Lions running back J.D. McKissic (41) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Joe Dahl (66) and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
129 / 161

Detroit Lions guard Joe Dahl (66) and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
130 / 161

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
131 / 161

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center/guard Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
132 / 161

Detroit Lions center/guard Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
133 / 161

Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) catches a touchdown pass during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
134 / 161

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) catches a touchdown pass during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) catches a touchdown pass during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
135 / 161

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) catches a touchdown pass during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) catches a touchdown pass during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
136 / 161

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) catches a touchdown pass during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) celebrates a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
137 / 161

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) celebrates a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) kicks off during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
138 / 161

Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) kicks off during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison Sr. (98) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
139 / 161

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison Sr. (98) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman (27) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
140 / 161

Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman (27) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Mike Daniels (96) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
141 / 161

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Mike Daniels (96) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
142 / 161

Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44), Detroit Lions linebacker Steve Longa (54) ad Detroit Lions safety Miles Killebrew (35) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
143 / 161

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44), Detroit Lions linebacker Steve Longa (54) ad Detroit Lions safety Miles Killebrew (35) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Mike Daniels (96) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
144 / 161

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Mike Daniels (96) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
145 / 161

Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Hall (17) returns a punt during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
146 / 161

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Hall (17) returns a punt during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
147 / 161

Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
148 / 161

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
149 / 161

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center/guard Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
150 / 161

Detroit Lions center/guard Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center/guard Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
151 / 161

Detroit Lions center/guard Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
152 / 161

Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
153 / 161

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
154 / 161

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
155 / 161

Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
156 / 161

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
157 / 161

Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle John Atkins (99) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
158 / 161

Detroit Lions defensive tackle John Atkins (99) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison Sr. (98) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
159 / 161

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison Sr. (98) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
DSC_3724
160 / 161
Mike Ferdinande/MIKE FERDINANDE
DSC_3959
161 / 161
Mike Ferdinande/MIKE FERDINANDE
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

4. Crowd noise: The Cowboys' fans travel, and there were a lot of loud Cowboys fans at the game. Their presence was especially noticeable when they chanted "Defense, Defense, Defense" when the Lions were on offense.

Frankly, it sounded like the Lions were playing a road game at home. That had to be galling for everyone connected with the Lions – players to top management.

The way to silence the crowd is to get the lead and win.

The Lions are 2-3 at home. That's no way to get home-field advantage – even with fans as loyal as Lions fans are.

5. Takeaways, offense:

  • Bo knows ... how to run: In his first game as a Lion, running back Bo Scarbrough started and gained 55 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. He provided some power.
  • Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. keeps playing and producing. He had four catches and two TDs, giving him eight for the season to tie Kenny Golladay for the team lead.
  • Driskel's throw across his body while rolling to his right to Jones for his first touchdown was as good as anyone can do it.

6. Takeaways, defense:

  • OK, something good: Holding Elliott to 45 yards and 2.8 yards per carry was good.
  • Letting Elliott get wide open for a 17-yard catch and run for a fourth-quarter TD was bad. I'd think a two-time rushing champion would get special attention, not no attention.
  • Wide receiver Michael Gallup beat cornerback Mike Ford for a 41-yard catch on third and nine in the second quarter. Ford also was flagged for interference on the play, but the catch wiped out the flag. That set up Elliott's one-yard blast for a TD two plays later. That also gave the Cowboys a 17-14 lead.

7. Takeaways, special teams:

  • I still question going for two points – which failed – after Jones' second TD catch cut the deficit to 35-27, the final margin.
  • The Lions' special teams forced the Cowboys to begin six possessions inside their 20 on punts or kickoffs.
  • The Cowboys were drawn offside on a fake punt formation in the first half, giving the Lions a first down.

8. Trending:

  • Up: Driskel. He improved in his second start. The first TD pass to Jones, and a 39-yarder to wide receiver Marvin Hall were big-time throws.
  • Down: Defense.
  • Holding: Jones – at a high level. He keeps making plays.

9. Bottom line: Next up for the Lions is a road game against the Washington Redskins, whose 1-8 record is better than only the 0-9 record of the Cincinnati Bengals. Washington had gone 16 quarters without scoring a touchdown before scoring two in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 34-17 loss to the Jets.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL Draft preview: 5 quarterbacks that could interest the Lions

Mike O'Hara takes a look at 5 quarterback prospects that could interest the Detroit Lions.
news

O'HARA'S MOCK DRAFT 3.0: How free agency affects selections

Mike O'Hara predicts what the Detroit Lions will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
news

Board hopes to further expand his role on defense after signing with Lions

LB Chris Board, who signed with the Lions as a free agent after four seasons with the Ravens, hopes to expand his defensive role further in Detroit.
news

Harris looking to build on breakout season after re-signing with Lions

Outside linebacker Charles Harris had a feeling that he might have landed in a spot that would advance his career when he signed a one-year contract with the Detroit Lions last year.
news

O'HARA: What we learned from the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.
news

O'HARA'S MOCK DRAFT 2.0: New picks for Lions at 2 & 32

Mike O'Hara predicts what the Detroit Lions will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
news

O'HARA: A look back at the Lions' extra first-round picks

The Detroit Lions have had an extra first-round draft pick three times in recent seasons, and they acquired talented players with all three picks.
news

O'HARA: A history of who's been available at 32

Mike O'Hara takes a look at how teams have fared with the No. 32 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
news

O'HARA: A history of who's been available at 2

Mike O'Hara takes a look at how teams have fared with the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
news

O'HARA'S MOCK DRAFT 1.0: First selections

Mike O'Hara predicts what the Detroit Lions will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
news

O'HARA: How Lions have fared with the No. 2 overall pick

If history repeats in the 2022 NFL draft, odds are strongly in favor of the Detroit Lions getting a good player with the second overall pick.
news

O'HARA: Lions are looking for players they love, as shown by 2021 draft class

From the first round of the 2021 draft where the Detroit Lions took tackle Penei Sewell to the fourth where they took wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, there was a common thread that made both prospects attractive to the Lions.
Advertising