O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Lions still searching for solutions

2. Status report: The defense gave up 509 yards to the Cowboys, and quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 444 yards and three touchdowns. The Cowboys had receivers open all game at every level – wide receivers, tight ends and running backs.

Overall, the Lions are allowing 412.8 yards per game and 27.2 points.

Make of this what you will, but the 2008 Lions – the first NFL team to go 0-16 – gave up 404.4 yards per game and 32.3 points – both the most in the league.

3. QB question: Would the Lions have beaten the Cowboys – and the Bears, for that matter – with Stafford at quarterback instead of Driskel.

Interesting question, and I'm not sure if it's fair or unfair to Driskel. His performance Sunday was creditable – 15 of 26 for 209 yards and two touchdowns, and eight runs for 51 yards and a TD. That's not a losing performance.

I think this: The Cowboys gave up 28 points a week ago in a loss to the Vikings, and 27 on the road to the Lions. Teams can throw on them if they protect the quarterback.

Between their first and second touchdowns Sunday, the Lions had a lull when they went three and out on three straight possessions. The Cowboys got a field goal and a touchdown in that exchange.

It's logical to project that the passing game would have been better with Stafford, although it's not like the Lions have never had a lull with him running the show.