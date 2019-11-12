O'HARA: What we learned from Week 10

It matters who plays quarterback, and it also matters how you play, no matter who plays quarterback.

That's what we learned in the Detroit Lions' 20-13 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Jeff Driskel started at quarterback in place of Matthew Stafford, who was out with hip and back injuries.

Among the other things we learned: A six-minute lapse in an otherwise solid effort by the defense was costly; no starting quarterback in the NFL can be taken for granted, as was the case with Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky; penalties, big and small add up.

We start with the quarterback change:

Stafford is an elite passer and in his prime, and a drop off would be expected with any backup.

Driskel had a lot working against him. He signed with the Lions after the second game with scant NFL experience on his resume. He started five games for the Bengals at the end of last season. He completed five of eight passes in the second preseason game for the Bengals this year and hadn't seen any kind of live action since then.