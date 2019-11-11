TIM AND MIKE: Week 10 observations

Nov 11, 2019 at 01:35 PM
Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara

Detroitlions.com Writers

The leader: One good statistic came out of Sunday's game for the Lions. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay's 47-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter was his eighth of the season and gave him the league lead. Amari Cooper of Dallas and Mike Evans of Tampa Bay are tied for second with seven each. So there's that. – Mike O'Hara

Different offense: Quarterback Jeff Driskel did decent job filling in for Matthew Stafford Sunday in Chicago, but it was easy to spot the difference in the Lions' offense with Driskel running the show vs. Stafford, who was averaging a career-high 8.6 yards per attempt this season. Stafford had thrown 41 completions of 20-plus yards in eight games. Driskel averaged just 5.8 yards per attempt and had two pass completions of 20-plus yards, though one was that 47-yard touchdown to Golladay. – Tim Twentyman

Flag, drive stopper: Watching replays Monday morning confirmed an observation on Sunday that an interference call on Golladay later in the fourth quarter was marginal at best on a potential game-tying drive. On a fourth and one, Golladay made contact with a Bears defensive back before Golladay cut to the middle. Running back J.D. McKissic had beaten a linebacker for a seven-yard catch and a first down at the Bears' 29 with 2:18 left. The flag wiped out the gain, and the fourth-down pass was incomplete. – Mike O'Hara

Step back: Credit offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell for staying with the run game Sunday to try and help manage the game for his backup quarterback. The Lions rushed 27 times for 98 yards (3.6 average), but Driskel was the team's leading rusher with 37 yards on five carries. Running backs McKissic, Ty Johnson and Paul Perkins combined for 61 yards on 22 carries for an average of just 2.7 yards per carry. That's not good enough. – Tim Twentyman

Depth test: The Lions went into the game short-handed in some spots because of injuries, and they were shorter-handed – if that's a word – as the game went on. The offense lost right tackle Rick Wagner and running back Ty Johnson because of concussions. "Next man up" is becoming "next men up." – Mike O'Hara

Clock waster: It was a nice job by Driskel navigating the Lions from their own 10-yard line into Bears territory with a chance to tie the game on their last drive. I thought Driskel's biggest mistake on the drive, however, was completing a 3-yard pass to Golladay with 21 seconds left at the Chicago 25-yard line. Driskel had to run up and spike the ball after Golladay was tackled inbounds and the 3-yard play wasted 14 seconds off the clock. Driskel spiked it with just seven seconds left, and the Lions had time for just one play from there. The 14 seconds were far more valuable than the three yards in that situation. – Tim Twentyman

Dropsies: Lions pass catchers were credited with dropping four passes Sunday in Chicago. Golladay had three of them and Amendola had the fourth. Golladay was credited with having just one drop in his previous eight games. – Tim Twentyman

