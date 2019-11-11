TIM AND MIKE: Week 10 observations

Clock waster: It was a nice job by Driskel navigating the Lions from their own 10-yard line into Bears territory with a chance to tie the game on their last drive. I thought Driskel's biggest mistake on the drive, however, was completing a 3-yard pass to Golladay with 21 seconds left at the Chicago 25-yard line. Driskel had to run up and spike the ball after Golladay was tackled inbounds and the 3-yard play wasted 14 seconds off the clock. Driskel spiked it with just seven seconds left, and the Lions had time for just one play from there. The 14 seconds were far more valuable than the three yards in that situation. – Tim Twentyman