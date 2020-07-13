O'HARA: Top 10 Lions games from the past 10 years

5. 2013: Lions 31, Cowboys 30.

Rally and record.

There were games that meant more than this one in Game 8 of the 2013 season, but it was hard to beat the drama and performance of the Lions' offensive stars.

Johnson had 13 catches for 329 yards, a record for most receiving yards in a game in regulation time.

Stafford passed for 488 yards and one TD -- a two-yard shot to Johnson.

The game was decided in a final rally by the Lions that was as memorable as it seemed to be improbable.

After the Cowboys kicked a field goal for a 30-24 lead with 1:02 left, Stafford drove the Lions 80 yards in six plays.

After two big completions – 40 yards to wide receiver Kris Durham, and 22 to Johnson to the one – Stafford jumped and extended the ball through a gap over the goal line for the touchdown.

6. 2014: Lions 22, Falcons 21.

Second chance, field goal.

In their first game in London since playing a preseason game in 1993, the Lions played the first half like tourists asking for directions to the end zone as the Falcons took a 21-0 lead.

It was a different story in the second half. They held the Falcons scoreless and rallied to win on kicker Matt Prater's field goal as time expired.

There was some luck involved, though. Prater's first attempt from 43 yards was wide, but the play was whistled dead because of a penalty on the Lions.

With a second chance, Prater made the game-winner.