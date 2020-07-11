GET TO KNOW: Running back D'Andre Swift

Hometown?
Swift: Philadelphia
If a Lions fan were to come to your hometown, the first place you'd take them is …
Swift: South Street
Favorite emoji?
Swift: Laughing emoji
Favorite meal?
Swift: Mac & cheese yams
What would your entrance music be?
Swift: Dreams and Nightmares by Meek Mill
If you could have any super power, what would it be?
Swift: Invisibility
One place you'd like to visit?
Swift: Dubai
One person you'd like to meet?
Swift: Floyd Mayweather
Favorite athlete of all time?
Swift: LeBron James