Saturday, Jul 11, 2020 08:29 AM

GET TO KNOW: Running back D'Andre Swift

Hometown?

Swift: Philadelphia

If a Lions fan were to come to your hometown, the first place you'd take them is …

Swift: South Street

Favorite emoji?

Swift: Laughing emoji

Favorite meal?

Swift: Mac & cheese yams

What would your entrance music be?

Swift: Dreams and Nightmares by Meek Mill

D'Andre Swift photos

View photos of running back D'Andre Swift.

Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) runs past the Florida defense for a 33-yard touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
1 / 29

John Raoux/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) runs against Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses (32) during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
2 / 29

John Amis/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) runs for a touchdown during the second half an NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
3 / 29

Bryan Woolston
4 / 29

Bryan Woolston
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) runs against Alabama during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
5 / 29

John Amis/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia Bulldogs running back D'Andre Swift (7) fends off Vanderbilt Commodores defensive back Cam Watkins (31) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)
6 / 29

Brett Carlsen/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia Bulldogs running back D'Andre Swift (7) runs with the ball during the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators on November 2, 2019 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fl. (Tom DiPace via AP)
7 / 29

8 / 29

9 / 29

AP_20106579590058
10 / 29
Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift runs the 40-yard dash during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
11 / 29

Ben Liebenberg/2020 National Football League
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
12 / 29

Georgia running back D'Andre Swift runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
13 / 29

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
14 / 29

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
15 / 29

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
16 / 29

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU safety JaCoby Stevens (3) hits Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
17 / 29

John Bazemore/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) rushes against Georgia Tech during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
18 / 29

John Amis/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) is topped by Texas A&M linebacker Ikenna Okeke (20) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 19-13. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
19 / 29

John Bazemore/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) struggles for extra yardage against Texas A&M in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
20 / 29

John Bazemore/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) carries the ball as Auburn defensive back Daniel Thomas (24) tries to defend during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
21 / 29

Butch Dill
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift rushes against Missouri during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Amis)
22 / 29

John Amis
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift gains yardage against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
23 / 29

John Raoux/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift runs against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
24 / 29

John Raoux/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
25 / 29

John Raoux/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
26 / 29

John Raoux/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) is shown in action in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas State Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
27 / 29

John Bazemore/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
28 / 29

John Bazemore/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) is tackled by Arkansas State defensive back Darreon Jackson (34) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
29 / 29

John Bazemore/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

If you could have any super power, what would it be?

Swift: Invisibility

One place you'd like to visit?

Swift: Dubai

One person you'd like to meet?

Swift: Floyd Mayweather

Favorite athlete of all time?

Swift: LeBron James

Advertising