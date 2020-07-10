Lions offseason questions: Position switch

Mike O'Hara: Kenny Golladay at safety

Everything he's done in three years at wide receiver could transfer to defense and make him an ideal candidate to play free safety.

You want size? He has it – almost 6-4 and 218 pounds. Speed? Plenty, with a 4.5-second time in the 40-yard dash in the 2017 Combine.

Add big hands – almost 10 inches – and a 35.5-inch vertical jump and you have the physical makeup for a Pro Bowl free safety.

Those measurable traits do not overshadow Golladay's most important quality: Production. Golladay led the NFL with 11 touchdown catches in 2019, and he's one of the best receivers in the league at making contested catches downfield. He could do the same tracking balls in the secondary.

Moving Golladay to defense would create one major problem: Matthew Stafford wouldn't be happy to lose a Pro Bowl receiver.

Tori Petry: Don Muhlbach at quarterback

I'm definitely not making a case for Matthew Stafford to be unseated as QB1, but the Lions' longtime long snapper has a sneaky strong arm.

Of course, it takes more than just that to be an NFL QB, but I'm just saying, I wouldn't be upset if we got to see Muhlbach toss the football for a play or two. If Matt Prater can throw a touchdown, why not Muhl?

Editor's Pick: Kenny Golladay at defensive end

Same player as Mike, but a different position.

Sure he's a bit undersized for a defensive end, but I think back to 2018 when Jets cornerback Trumaine Johnson intercepted Stafford. Golladay tackled him, forced a fumble and recovered the fumble. That play would have been impressive from any defensive player, let alone a receiver. Would those skills translate to getting after the quarterback? Maybe.