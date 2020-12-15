O'HARA: Spielman an important hire at an important time in franchise history

Spielman has spent the last five years as one of the top analysts on the FOX network NFL telecasts. It took a special offer and opportunity to leave what he called "a great job."

And the fact that Spielman is moving to Detroit from the new home he recently moved into in Columbus is evidence that he is making a full-time commitment the Lions. He does not want to be a part-time commuter.

"Either I'm in or I'm out," Spielman said. "I can't be halfway. I can't expect to be part of that culture if I'm not in that culture full time.

"It might work for somebody. It doesn't work for me."

Although Spielman does not have management experience in pro football, he has been a close observer of the game both as a fan and in his broadcast roles. As a broadcaster, he meets with coaches, players and front-office executives before games in production meetings.

Spielman's brother, Rick, has been general manager of the Vikings since 2006. Rick spent three seasons as GM of the Dolphins before that.

"The NFL is a people business," Spielman said. "I've benefitted from having relationships with everybody. There are folks out there who believe in what they believe in, and to pick their brains in what works and doesn't work is an amazing experience.

"To actually witness it ... I've learned so much with my special relationship with my best friend (his brother Rick) for 55 years, who is really good at what he does.