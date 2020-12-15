Chris Spielman to join Lions organization as Special Assistant to Chairman and President & CEO

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that Chris Spielman has joined the organization as Special Assistant to Chairman and President & CEO. In his new full-time role, Spielman will report directly to President & CEO Rod Wood and participate in interviews for the team's general manager and head coach search.

In addition, the Lions announced that Fritz Pollard Alliance Foundation Executive Director Rod Graves, Rock Ventures Vice President of Business Development Mark Hollis and Lions Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders will serve as advisors to the team's search for a general manager and head coach.

LIONS PRINCIPAL OWNER AND CHAIRMAN SHEILA FORD HAMP

"Chris Spielman has been a tremendous ambassador for the Detroit Lions since the day he first put on a uniform as a rookie in 1988. He brings great passion for people and the game of football, and we are thrilled to have him on board to help lead our team. This position is a full-time opportunity for Chris that will allow him to work across various departments on both the football and business sides of our organization."

LIONS PRESIDENT & CEO ROD WOOD

"This is an exciting day for the Lions organization. The Ford Family and I look forward to working with Chris and leaning on his knowledge and advice as we take the next steps as a team. His relationship with our team and our city will serve as a strong foundation for him in helping to fortify and sustain our organization's culture."

LIONS SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT & CEO CHRIS SPIELMAN

"I am humbled and excited about the opportunity to be involved with the franchise that is truly a part of me. The opportunity to work with Rod Wood and every single person in the Lions organization can't get here fast enough. To Lions fans everywhere, I will do everything in my power to help Mrs. Hamp and the Ford Family achieve their vision of something we can all be proud of."

Spielman was drafted by the Lions in the second round (29th overall) of the 1988 NFL Draft following an All-American career as a linebacker at Ohio State. The Lions' all-time leader in career tackles with 1,138, Spielman led the Lions defense for eight seasons (1988-95) and helped the team to four playoff appearances, two NFC Central titles and a berth in the 1992 NFC Championship Game. He earned four Pro Bowl selections and was twice named the team's defensive MVP.

After finishing his playing career with the Buffalo Bills (1996-97) and Cleveland Browns (1999), Spielman entered the field of sports broadcasting with FOX Sports in 1999 before joining ESPN in 2001, where he worked primarily on "ESPN College Football Saturday." He returned to FOX in 2016 as an analyst for NFL games and spent seven years as an analyst for Lions Preseason TV.