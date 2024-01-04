O'HARA'S WEEK 18 PREVIEW: Lions' steady climb under Campbell makes them legitimate contenders

The Detroit Lions' steady climb in three years under head coach Dan Campbell has made them legitimate contenders in this year's playoffs.

While that might be a surprise to some, it isn't to Campbell.

As they close out the 2023-24 regular season against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field Sunday, Campbell thinks the Lions are where they should be.

The Lions were 3-13-1 in 2021 and jumped to 9-8 in his second season. They are 11-5 with one game left and have already clinched the NFC North title -- the Lions' first division title in 30 years.

Campbell was asked at his Wednesday press conference if his team is trending higher than expected.